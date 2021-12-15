Northern Arizona University joins Arizona cohort of national long COVID study

Northern Arizona University (NAU) will join institutions across Arizona this January in participating in a nationwide initiative studying long COVID. Through the NIH RECOVER Initiative, the university will be recruiting Northern Arizona residents who have experienced long COVID to better understand, prevent and treat the disease.

Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) is a research initiative funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to understand and prevent post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). PASC, which includes long COVID, is a term used by scientists to study potential consequences of a COVID-19 infection.

By enrolling individuals experiencing symptoms across the U.S. and collecting data through a variety of tests (such as clinical evaluations and questionnaires), the RECOVER Initiative hopes to develop a better understanding of how long COVID functions.

“COVID affects a lot of different organs, it affects a lot of different body systems, and that’s why it’s really complex to try to unpack all those different systems and try to make people feel better,” said Samantha Sabo, an associate professor with NAU’s Center for Health Equity Research (CHER). “That’s really the ultimate goal. People are suffering, they want to know what’s wrong with them, and the research can contribute to helping to understand and then propose solutions.”

NIH-funded national studies are not uncommon, though Sabo, a principal investigator for RECOVER at NAU, called the speed at which this is being mobilized “a new way of working.”

On Nov. 22, the University of Arizona Health Sciences (UArizona Health Sciences) received $9.2 million in first-year funding from the NIH to study the long-term effects of COVID-19. Additional funding is anticipated for the rest of the four-year project, based on enrollment in the study.

NAU is one of six institutions in the newly-formed Arizona Post-SARS-CoV2 Cohort Consortium (AZP3C), led by Janko Nikolich-Žugich, chair of the UArizona College of Medicine in Tucson. Specialists in a variety of areas from the Translational Genomics Institute, Arizona State University, Banner Health and the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale are also involved.

UArizona Health Services was eligible to apply for the RECOVER grant because of Arizona’s Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) against COVID-19 disparities, another NIH project meant to study and address COVID in the hardest-hit communities. Only states with CEAL grants were eligible to apply to participate in RECOVER.

Through CEAL, on which Sabo is also a principal investigator, NAU has been working with community health workers (described by Sabo as laypeople from the community) to connect members of vulnerable populations to systems designed to help them. In northern Arizona, these populations are often members of Indigenous nations. Sabo said the project was currently in its “trust-building phase,” which is key to CHER’s work both past and present.

This involves relying on historical relationships, being transparent about what participating in the project might look like and how that information will be used, she said.

“Research is an important and wonderful thing as long as the results are given back to community members and we do something with the information that we learned. Trust is really important to support all individuals in participating in research,” Sabo said. “...You’re volunteering information and you’re sharing not only your feelings and your thoughts, but you’re sharing biological materials -- your blood, your x-rays, your MRIs. There has to be some commitment between the researcher and the participant to know that they’re contributing but they’re also going to get something out of it.”

To start their work with RECOVER, NAU researchers plan to hold focus groups for people to share their experiences with long COVID and learn how to best communicate about it.

Education -- about what long COVID can look like and what it means to participate in the RECOVER cohort -- will also be a part of the study.

“Our first step is to learn from people that are experiencing long COVID, use their words to be able to make sure that it resonates for others who might have never participated in a trial before in their lives, that they can hear common words, common perspectives. That’s our first step and then we’ll use that to create educational materials that are meaningful, culturally relevant [and] safe so folks can start to learn about this study,” Sabo said.

Ensuring participation is accessible is also important, especially in rural areas like northern Arizona. Mobile collection units are one example of a potential solution, and Sabo said NAU was working to develop others.

“To ensure people stay in a study, you want to make it easy for them to stay in. …If they don’t feel well and things are going on for them in their life that is causing them to miss work, to miss the things they love, the last thing you want to do is say ‘hey, can you come down to Phoenix to do these tests?’” she said.

The project is still in its protocol development phase, meaning that they're working on creating a standardized method of conducting the trial that all participating institutions will be able to use. The plan right now, according to Sabo, is to begin recruiting participants at the beginning of 2022.

The study will collect data from its cohort over the next four years, with the hope of creating an image of how long COVID behaves over time. Once the data has been collected into a national clearinghouse, researchers will be able to write grants to the NIH, using this information to study different aspects of the disease.

What is currently known about long COVID, Sabo said, is mostly that it exists and it’s complex. It affects different organ systems, but why is mostly unknown. The idea behind RECOVER is to organize that information and to begin to find answers.

Sabo said her biggest goal for the project is to get people resources and information about long COVID, whether it's access to an MRI or discussing symptoms with a researcher. Participating in research can be very powerful, she said.

“Everybody has a story of a friend, a family member, a coworker who still is suffering from COVID-19 and no one has answers….We may not have all the answers in RECOVER, but they would at least be able to get some feedback,” she said. “...My goal is to learn about it and for our medical health system sites to be able to start to treat it.

“...A lot of times when you get something like a chronic disease, you think this is how it’s going to be forever,” Sabo said. “I think what RECOVER is trying to do is say no, this doesn’t have to be like this. We can figure this out, we can try to mitigate some of those symptoms that are going on for you.”

More information about the RECOVER Initiative can be found at recovercovid.org.