Northern Arizona University hosts virtual commencement

“It will be your generation, equipped with the knowledge you’ve gained and tested in a way many past classes have not, that will lead to the new beginning,” Cheng said in her video address to the students. “I am confident in your ability to rise to this challenge and ask that you use your degree and this experience to make a difference in the world.”

In its breakdown of the graduating class, NAU reported 915 graduate students joining the more than 5,000 undergraduates. The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences had the most graduates overall, at 1,379 students, followed by the College of Health and Human Services at 912.

Some faculty as well as many colleges also individually shared video messages for their graduating students.

Among the class of 2020, the excitement was as present as the disappointment.

“Our college careers aren’t defined by the past two months, they’re defined by the years we put into our studies. We worked hard to get to this moment,” said Ronni Marks, President of the Associated Students of Northern Arizona University, in her video speech.