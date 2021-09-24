Northern Arizona University hospitality students help Flagstaff Family Food Center

Northern Arizona University’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management is filling in for Flagstaff Family Food Center this week as the organization is closed for repairs.

The HRM school curriculum is shifting for the week to prepare around 400 meals a day for people in need in the Flagstaff area. FFFC is sending trucks out twice a day to bring rescued food from local grocery stores and restaurants to the university kitchens and deliver finished meals back to FFFC's Sunnyside location and a local homeless shelter to distribute.

FFFC is replacing the floors in its building as well as installing new ovens and updating the bathrooms to be compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Monica Foos, the organization’s executive director, said the repairs are long overdue and will help when FFFC is able to reopen fully post-COVID.

“All these coming together will help us on our reopening to the community. We’re looking forward also to that fresh reopening when we can have all the clients come in and sit at the same table and dine,” Foos said.

She added that the center hadn’t shut down in its 30 years of operation, “no matter the weather, no matter anything,” and so they weren’t sure what to do during repairs.