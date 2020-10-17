Northern Arizona University Homecoming to be virtual

As it has been planning Homecoming, two particular groups have been top-of-mind for the committee: current freshmen and the Class of 2020, which has been named this year’s Homecoming dedicatee.

This title is typically awarded by students to a staff or faculty member who has been at the university for at least 10 years. They are recognized at the Homecoming game and get to ride in the parade and serve as a judge for the chili cook-off.

“It’s a really cool opportunity for that person and since they wouldn’t get that same opportunity this year, it was decided that this year the Homecoming dedicatee would be the Class of 2020,” Gemoets said. “Last year, of course, when this all happened, they were not able to celebrate in a normal graduation ceremony and they’re not going to be able to do that, unfortunately, this winter either, so that was our way to help celebrate the Class of 2020.”

He said, in the past, the most people who have been recognized as dedicatee at once is two, either coworkers or couples who both work at the university.

In addition to honoring those who have recently graduated, Gemoets said he also hopes Homecoming 2020 will benefit new Lumberjacks, giving them the chance to experience the same traditions as their predecessors.

“We don’t want a year to go by where our incoming class didn’t get to experience anything,” Gemoets said. “So we’re really excited to be able to continue [our traditions], even though, of course, they look a little bit different, students will know that their school has a Homecoming and that Homecoming is really important so that hopefully by next year — fingers crossed, if things are back to somewhat normal — they won’t feel brand-new to it. They will feel like they’ve already gotten to experience that.”

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

