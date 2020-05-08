Northern Arizona University graduate planting herself in Flagstaff and bugging out

Ask Crowley about the genesis of her botanical interest, and she traces it as far back as her early childhood. Her dad, John, is a Grand Canyon river guide, and Jazlee tagged along and was fascinated by the flora of the area.

“My dad’s a beekeeper, too,” she said, “so between the bugs and the plants, I was a very hippie child, but fell in love with science instead of the arts.”

The arts, though, remain an interest — her mother, Jolene Rohrbacker, is a muralist whose work can be seen outside of the Campus Coffee Bean, and her sister, Ember, is a filmmaker, and Jazlee herself has a minor in art history — but working with plants at Winter Sun as a teen offered her a different type of creative outlet.

Plants, themselves, take on an almost spiritual dimension for her.

“OK, so, I gotta say I’m white, very white, as white as you can get, and I don’t want that to get what I’m going to say misconstrued,” she said with a nervous giggle. “But growing up really close to the rez and working at Winter Sun, where we talk about plants in more Hopi and Navajo traditions, I learned about plants under that context. I believe plants do have much more of a spiritual aspect to them. They are medicinal.