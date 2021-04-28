Northern Arizona University graduate Kimo Homer found purpose in activism on campus

On that issue only, the Homers are united. But Kimo’s politics have evolved — “I was still a Republican my senior year in high school” — and he has become active in many Flagstaff progressive causes, including Black Lives Matter protests and speaking out against what he and other perceived as a premature return to campus last fall at NAU amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d say (his family is) with the education movement; they think the schools here need funding,” he said. “Other issues, it’s a little more tough.”

He always was politically aware. He recalled staying up until midnight as a fourth-grader to watch the 2008 Presidential Election results, knowing even at that tender age that electing the first Black president was history-making.

“A super politics nerd” is how he described his younger self.

And history was what interested Homer the most, specifically who gets to tell which history and what gets left out along the way. He is mixed race — Filipino and white — and said he never was taught about Asian culture, let alone drilling down into Filipino culture, in school.