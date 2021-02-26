Northern Arizona University faculty looking to the future, but plans remain undecided

The search was quick because, as recommended by the search firm brought on for the process, the team did not want to lose its top prospects to another job offer — and it successfully did not, Ellis said.

“I can guarantee and promise you that I was 100% behind both of these candidates, as was the rest of the committee,” Ellis said.

Like the decision on the new president’s start date, other upcoming university plans remain to be announced, including those for spring commencement, summer operations and the fall semester.

In her update to the senate Monday, Cheng said a decision will be made soon on whether this semester’s commencement ceremony will take place in person or virtually, though virtual seems more likely because of the unpredictable weather in Flagstaff in late April, when the semester ends. This was moved up a week from previous years due to the cancellation of spring break.

“We wanted to make sure that we hold off on that as long as is appropriate to make sure that we haven’t skipped over some COVID-safe ways that we could have some gatherings for that very special event,” Cheng said.