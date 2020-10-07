Northern Arizona University faculty envision next president at meeting

Faculty member Debbie Craig said she believes in hiring someone more like John Haeger, who Cheng replaced in 2014 when he retired after 13 years as the university’s president.

“Dr. Haeger had the innate ability to invest in people and he saw potential in people and … he gave them the opportunity to develop that leadership,” Craig said. “We have lost so many amazing faculty and administrators in the past few years because that latitude has not been provided, so people have not been granted the same type of trust to develop their own leadership skills and contribute to the university.

"… NAU is an amazing place and we’ll get it back to that, most certainly. I’m optimistic about that. But we’ve got to have someone that’s going to invest in people, not just meeting ABOR metrics and then calling it quits.”

In addition to having better opportunities to grow — including through an expansion of the tenure program in the humanities and reinstating research for non-tenure track faculty, as some suggested — faculty said they want their opinions on university operations to be valued by administration.

To do so, they called for increased transparency from university leaders.