Northern Arizona Toys for Tots organization in need of warehouse space

Each year around this time, as the leaves start to turn and the temperature dips, Toys for Tots of northern Arizona starts ramping up its annual Christmas gift operation, which provides upwards of 30,000 toys for about 8,000 area children in need.
And this fall is no exception.
Except that, as northern Arizona Toys for Tots coordinator Christine Farr puts it, “There’s been a hiccup.”
The problem is that, unlike past years, a local business or organization has yet to donate a large warehouse space from October through December to accommodate the mounds of toys and books and knickknacks that flow in from generous residents of Flagstaff and environs and are sorted, wrapped and sent out by volunteer elves and Santas.
Who — or rather, what — is to blame? As with so many other things, the culprit is COVID-19.
Farr explains: “We’ve always had warehouse space donated to us by a wonderful guy who has warehouse space at (Pulliam) airport. It worked out great. But he had to rent our space out to TGen (Translational Genomics Research Institute) for their COVID work. So, yup, COVID’s put more than one damper on our year.”
Farr and the other northern Arizona coordinators for Toys for Tots had plenty of warning, and, for months, Farr said, she has searched for a warehouse space large enough — between 2,500 and 5,000 square feet — to accommodate the piles of toys that are donated.
She has sought out space from companies willing to donate the facility for three months, rather than renting space, because Toys for Tots is a nonprofit and likes to keep its overhead down so more funds can go into getting presents to children during the holidays.
So now, admittedly a bit desperate, Farr has gone public in her search for a temporary warehouse. Should no space come available soon, she said, there’s a risk that toy distribution might be delayed.
“We’ve got so many people calling us, ‘I’m ready, I’ve got toys,’” Farr said. “We’ve had coordinators’ meetings. I’ve already had toys ordered, but since I have nowhere to deliver them to, the (people donating gifts) are holding them for me. We have some wonderful people who’ve understood and said, 'Just call us when you have a space.'
“I’ve reached out to everybody on Facebook and social media. No luck. Realtors have said they’ll ask around for you. I didn’t realize it would be so hard to find space.”
Toys for Tots must begin work in October, Farr said, because of the heavy volume of toys acquired and the wide swath of distance (Flagstaff, Williams, Winslow, Ash Fork, Page, Tuba City and Havasupai in the Grand Canyon) the organization delivers to.
“Last year, we went smaller out at the airport because TGen had already taken some of our space (at the warehouse near the airport). We had a little over 2,000 square feet. It worked, but it was a little squishy, especially in trying to keep the social distancing thing going. We had toys on top of other toys, so we’ve prefer a larger space. Or maybe two spaces next to each other where we just have to go next door to get some toys.”
Worst-case scenario, Farr said, the national Toys for Tots Foundation said it will intervene and help pay the rent for a space. But, as Farr noted, “they’d rather someone open up their heart and donate it.”
Those who have access to empty warehouse space, or know of corporations that might be willing to donate a facility, can call Farr at (928) 699-7460, reach her by email at flagstaff.az@toysfortots.org or by way of the northern Arizona affiliate website, flagstaff-az.toysfortots.org.