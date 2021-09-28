Northern Arizona Toys for Tots organization in need of warehouse space

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She has sought out space from companies willing to donate the facility for three months, rather than renting space, because Toys for Tots is a nonprofit and likes to keep its overhead down so more funds can go into getting presents to children during the holidays.

So now, admittedly a bit desperate, Farr has gone public in her search for a temporary warehouse. Should no space come available soon, she said, there’s a risk that toy distribution might be delayed.

“We’ve got so many people calling us, ‘I’m ready, I’ve got toys,’” Farr said. “We’ve had coordinators’ meetings. I’ve already had toys ordered, but since I have nowhere to deliver them to, the (people donating gifts) are holding them for me. We have some wonderful people who’ve understood and said, 'Just call us when you have a space.'

“I’ve reached out to everybody on Facebook and social media. No luck. Realtors have said they’ll ask around for you. I didn’t realize it would be so hard to find space.”

Toys for Tots must begin work in October, Farr said, because of the heavy volume of toys acquired and the wide swath of distance (Flagstaff, Williams, Winslow, Ash Fork, Page, Tuba City and Havasupai in the Grand Canyon) the organization delivers to.