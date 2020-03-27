Northern Arizona Orthopaedics offering Saturday Urgent Ortho during COVID-19 crisis

In addition to remaining open for the treatment of urgent and acute orthopaedic injuries Monday through Friday, Northern Arizona Orthopaedics is offering its Urgent Ortho services on Saturdays during the COVID-19 crisis. The NAO Flagstaff office, at 1485 N. Turquoise Drive #200, is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and now on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Urgent Ortho services have been provided by NAO since 2013 to treat patients on a walk-in basis, with no appointment needed. The NAO team treats all orthopedic and sports injuries less than 3 weeks old, including sprains and strains, back and neck injuries, hand and wrist injuries, shoulder, knee hip or any other bone or joint injury. They also offer on-site X-Ray and CT as well as bracing, splinting and casting.

“Our Urgent Ortho clinic can serve to lessen the burden that is likely to be placed on Emergency Rooms and Urgent Cares during this crisis,” Timothy Bonatus, DO, said in a statement. “Our goal, above all else, is to uphold social responsibility. We can treat patients with orthopedic injuries outside the hospital settings so that these hospital teams can focus their time and resources on treating those with COVID-19 related symptoms.”

Non-urgent, elective appointments are being scheduled out into the coming weeks to allow for faster access to care for urgent injuries. For more information on NAO or its COVID-19 policy, visit www.northazortho.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1