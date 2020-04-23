Northern Arizona nonprofits form new coalition in hopes of weathering trying times

Nonprofits in Coconino County are rallying together for an unprecedented collaboration as social distancing orders have caused spikes in homelessness, food scarcity and economic insecurity due to the coronavirus.
In response, Coconino County and United Way have started a COVID-19 Fund, which has already raised $316,800 for nonprofits.
Additionally, Coconino County and United Way are partnering with housing, food and financial emergency nonprofits through the Social Safety Net Coalition. The coalition is in its infancy, having just sent invitations out this past week, but Carole Dykes, CEO of United Way Northern Arizona, said their responses have been great so far.
Dykes said that it is likely because times are tough for nonprofits who are all seeing an increased need for funding and donations as competition has gotten more fierce and income has become less reliable as the economy slows.
“It’s sad. It’s disheartening. It’s tough. We’ve gone through other tough situations in our county — the fires, the floods. This is something we haven’t really seen or dealt with in our time,” Dykes said. “It’s definitely uncertain times. We hope we can get through this, and together we are going to get through this.”
Three separate nonprofit groups are in charge of touching base with the housing, food and financial nonprofit sectors in the county to collect data on where resources are needed. From there, the leadership council of the coalition will use the information to raise funds to help fortify nonprofits in need.
Lucinda Andreani, Coconino County Director of Public Works, leveraged the county’s resources through speaking to city managers across the county to get the word out to nonprofits after being instructed by the Board of Supervisors to do so. Andreani said different nonprofits are seeing anywhere from three-to-10 times more reliance on their services across the different sectors because of both the coronavirus and the subsequent unemployment.
Andreani said the collaboration and information sharing will go a long way to help donors trust their coalition is the right place to invest their money.
“A lot of funders are coming forward saying, hey we really love the idea of the coalition because it’s hard to sit back and figure out where the highest need is and what’s happening,” Andreani said.
Sandi Flores, program director at Flagstaff’s Catholic Charities, is overseeing the housing sector of the coalition.
Flores said many nonprofits normally compete against each other for donor funding. The competition can be difficult due to the high amount of nonprofits offering similar services in the region, and the low amount of dollars available to the rural part of the state.
The Great Recession of 2008 reinforced the competitive reality as many non-profits cut back services and reduced staffing. She said doing so allowed some to weather the financial, crisis but others around the country had to close their doors.
“Through the 2008 crisis that was kind of the norm,” Flores said. “You knew you were competing. Sometimes you communicated about that, sometimes you didn't. Sometimes you tried to work together, sometimes you agreed you needed to compete.”
The coalition doesn’t promise to eliminate partners’ ability to apply for grants on their own, although many aspects of the coalition are not set in stone due to how recently it was formed, Dykes said.
Flores acknowledged that agencies in smaller regions might fear they won’t get an equal share with such a large coalition. In order to combat that, Flores said it was imperative for leaders to foster trust in the coalition through transparency and focusing on their mission of putting money where it’s needed most.
“In order to see the greater good, agencies have to come to the table with what they can offer without fear of that being used against someone for lack of a better word,” Flores said. “Trust and transparency will be key.”
Peter Van Wyck, regional director for First Things First Coconino, manages an emergency financial service nonprofit and will be overseeing the emergency financial service sector as a part of the coalition.
He said despite the many services First Things First offers in Coconino County, one priority has been supplying day cares with cleaning supplies and support to help support essential workers’ children who need care while their families are at work. Many day cares have shut down, but First Things First’s mission has always been about helping families and especially children.
In his mind, this coalition will be a great step toward ensuring the county’s families and children are able to get the support they need.
“When nonprofits work together and communicate there’s always a better delivery on their objectives and their goals,” Van Wyck said. “Their impact is either broader, or deeper with prioritized audiences.”
