Northern Arizona nonprofits form new coalition in hopes of weathering trying times

“Through the 2008 crisis that was kind of the norm,” Flores said. “You knew you were competing. Sometimes you communicated about that, sometimes you didn't. Sometimes you tried to work together, sometimes you agreed you needed to compete.”

The coalition doesn’t promise to eliminate partners’ ability to apply for grants on their own, although many aspects of the coalition are not set in stone due to how recently it was formed, Dykes said.

Flores acknowledged that agencies in smaller regions might fear they won’t get an equal share with such a large coalition. In order to combat that, Flores said it was imperative for leaders to foster trust in the coalition through transparency and focusing on their mission of putting money where it’s needed most.

“In order to see the greater good, agencies have to come to the table with what they can offer without fear of that being used against someone for lack of a better word,” Flores said. “Trust and transparency will be key.”

Peter Van Wyck, regional director for First Things First Coconino, manages an emergency financial service nonprofit and will be overseeing the emergency financial service sector as a part of the coalition.