Northern Arizona national parks, monuments open with social distancing measures in place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the state’s stay-at-home orders expire, area residents and visitors alike have their eyes on the national parks and monuments of northern Arizona. The reopening of these landmarks will take place over the course of four phases, with the first phase commencing this weekend.

During phase one, access will be limited at many of the park and monument trails, with visitor centers and certain trails remaining closed.

“At Sunset [Crater National Monument] there will be three trails open: the Lava Flow Trail, Aa Trail and the Lenox Crater Trail. All of these are loop trails,” said Richard Ullmann, National Park Service Chief of Interpretation and Education for Flagstaff Area National Monuments.

For the safety of park visitors and park staff alike, only the loop trails will be open at Sunset Crater as they allow for more social distancing than out-and-back trails.

At Walnut Canyon National Monument, only the Rim Trail will be open to park-goers. The monument’s visitor center as well as the Island Trail, which descends into the canyon, with views of the Sinagua cliff dwellings and other archaeological sites, is not yet open.

Wupatki, at the present time, will remain closed, but officials aim to reopen the monument during the upcoming phases.