Northern Arizona leaders named to federal wildland fire commission

Lucinda Andreani, Coconino County deputy manager, and Neil Chapman, City of Flagstaff Wildland Forest Health Specialist, have been named to the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission (WFMMC) to assist in improving federal policy surrounding wildfire management.

This commission was established in December 2021 as a provision of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is comprised of federal and non-federal representatives. More than 500 people applied to the 36 non-federal seats that represent the state-level, tribal, local, and private sector. Andreani has been named the commission’s primary country government representative, and Chapman has been named the alternate municipal government representative.

These appointments were applauded by Arizona senator Mark Kelly, who helped introduce legislation that established the WFMMC alongside Utah senator Mitt Romney.

“Our state and country are fortunate to have these talented Arizonans named to the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission,” Kelly said via press release. “As we face yet another devastating wildfire season, our work to establish this commission will give Arizonans a larger voice on how the federal government can better prevent and combat damaging wildfires.”

In 2021 alone, more than 500,000 acres burned in Arizona, damaging homes, small businesses and agricultural properties, according to the National Interagency Fire Council. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also shaped by Kelly, will invest $8.25 billion to protect communities against wildfires, support wildfire recovery efforts, and reduce hazardous fuels on federal, state and tribal lands.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, the WFMCC will be tasked with “forming federal policy recommendations and strategies on ways to better prevent, manage, suppress and recover from wildfires, and provide recommendations for aerial firefighting equipment needs.”

When it comes to recommendations for federal policy, the city of Flagstaff has a lot to offer, Chapman said. He points to the “innovative partnerships” such as those embodied in the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project (FWPP). According to the project site, the FWPP is “one of only a handful of examples in the country where forest restoration work on the National Forests is being funded by a municipality, and the only known instance where such an effort is funded from municipal bonds.”

Chapman also notes that the Flagstaff Fire Department implemented Arizona’s first Prescribed Fire Training Exchange (TREX) and has been a core member of the Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network (FAC Net) since 2019.

“We look forward to continuing the TREX and FAC Net programs while sharing lessons learned from our municipal fire department perspective to help federal agencies better manage the fire adapted landscapes that surround our community,” Chapman said.

Andreani sees her appointment as an opportunity to “influence numerous federal policies that can support expediting forest restoration projects, which are critically needed to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires and severe and repetitive post-wildfire flooding to our communities.”

“I also hope to gain insights from the broad range of experts on the commission,” Andreani said, adding that she hopes such insight will “benefit our Flood Control District's Forest Restoration Initiative to be as successful as possible.”

Other members of the WFMCC include representatives from a broad range of backgrounds, such as tribal governments, public utilities, social sciences and more. Representatives hail from an equally broad range of states including California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Massachusetts and New Mexico. Recommendations from the commission will be due in a report within a year of its first meeting, which has yet to happen.