Northern Arizona hospitals to reach capacity for COVID-19 patients Saturday

Both Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates Flagstaff Medical Center, and Tuba City Regional Health Care will reach critical care capacity by Saturday due to care of COVID-19 patients, Coconino County officials said Friday.

Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager, said in an update to the Board of Supervisors that with both organizations’ intensive care units (ICUs) and critical care areas nearly full, the County is now looking to declare a crisis of care emergency and seek assistance from the National Guard.

“We are going to need alternative care sites to be able to handle the medical surge that we’re already seeing and that we anticipate,” Peoples said.

The situation was communicated to the County on Friday morning in an emergency call between the two health care organizations and representatives from the County’s Emergency Operations Center. Declaring a health emergency will require the County to work directly with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to determine the scope of the situation, such as the number of existing beds and remaining ventilators.