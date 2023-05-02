Dave Cheney will be taking the role of Northern Arizona Healthcare's (NAH) CEO in July.

On Wednesday a week ago, NAH’s board of directors announced it had selected Cheney as its new leader, following the departure of Flo Spyrow, the previous president and CEO, in August.

Starting on July 10, Cheney will be leading the entire healthcare system in northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers, a number of primary and specialty providers, and air and ground medical transportation.

He is currently the CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals in northern California.

Originally from Scottsdale, Cheney has spent all but the past six years in Arizona. His previous work in healthcare leadership at Sutter Health includes time as the CEO of Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento (since 2017), then Sutter Valley region CEO, as well as his current position, where he has overseen 24 acute care hospitals since January of 2022.

In Arizona, he spent eight years as CEO at Banner Health Boswell in Sun City, following “many years in strategy and operations at Banner’s flagship teaching hospital in Phoenix,” according to the 2022 announcement Sutter made about his previous role. Cheney began his career as a paramedic in the 1980s at Samaritan Health System, where he held various roles through the early 2000s.

He said his previous leadership work has given him “a lot of learnings on how to inspire people and how to allow them to do their very best work ... how to integrate the healthcare system into the community."

Cheney said his priority for his first few months at NAH is a learning tour to “listen and learn about the system, the people, the community.” The familiarization includes spending time with employees of Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) and Flagstaff residents, he said -- though the details of what those meetings might look like haven’t been decided yet.

“I don't know the Flagstaff area that well yet, but I’m guessing reaching out and meeting the needs of our community, and understanding what those needs are -- whether that's prevention or treatment of injury and illness,” he said of the city’s health needs.

As for the proposed move and new health and wellness village for FMC that was set to go before city council for the first time on Tuesday night, Cheney said he will be “behind it 100%.” He expected neither the project nor NAH’s approach to it to change as a result of his appointment.

Though the project's proposed timeline currently goes through at least 2040, the city’s approval process for phase one is expected to finish at a meeting Tuesday, May 16, almost two months before Cheney will be taking his role at NAH.

“I’m very excited to get involved in that once I get up there,” he said. “ ... It’s an exciting project for the community. I just need to know more about what it entails, but I will be behind it 100% once I get up there.”

Cheney said what drew him to NAH is its commitment to “exceptional care” and 50-year history.

“When I started in healthcare in the early '80s, I was very aware of what was going on in northern Arizona, and it has this great reputation," he said. "I think what I bring is maybe a different look on things to get better, but they're doing a fantastic job right now.”

Those areas of improvement, he said, haven’t been determined yet -- which is part of the reason for the listening tour. He added that he admired that NAH was “fiercely independent” and its work in bringing care to northern Arizona’s underserved communities.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity, it's a wonderful community, it’s an amazing healthcare system; its mission resonates with me,” he said. “One of the big reasons I decided to throw my hat in is the whole concept of improving health and viewing people, I think, is exactly where healthcare should be. [Else]where, it’s been this focus on just healing people, but I think improving health should really be what healthcare should be all about, and I’m planning to do a lot of work around it.”

Josh Tinkle will continue in the interim CEO position through the transition period, after which he will return to his role of COO.