Northern Arizona Healthcare updates visitation policies

Effective Wednesday, Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, has implemented a new set of policies related to visitation as it works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Any hospital visitors must be free of symptoms, including fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath. These visitors must stay in the room for their entire visit and exit the hospital immediately after leaving the patient room.
Visitation will only be granted in the following situations:
- Expecting mothers may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
- No children under the age of 16.
- Patients who are under the age of 18 may have parents or guardians.
- For the Nursery/Special Care Nursery a birth parent plus one significant other.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.
- When a family member is key to calming disruptive behavior for care to occur, one visitor will be permitted.
- Patients who require a caregiver due to altered mental status or developmental delays may have one visitor.
- Patients who require a home caregiver to be trained may have one visitor.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor immediately after the procedure
- Patients in clinics, emergency departments and outpatient services can bring one person with them if necessary to assist them to or during the visit.
For more information about coronavirus exposure, transmission and testing, call the Northern Arizona Healthcare Hotline at 928-773-2301.