Northern Arizona Healthcare to split from Foundation

He said the Foundation, which will consider a name change in the coming months after it ends its contract with NAH, will now be able to expand its “philanthropic footprint” by increasing efforts to raise funds for northern Arizona communities through foundations and state and federal entities.

“Community health has become even more prevalent over the last few months with COVID-19 hanging over our heads. Folks are needing things like behavioral health, food, medicine — all these things that are necessary,” Smith said. “This COVID has added additional stress on some families, specifically mental health and behavioral health, so I think it’s a good time for us to step out and try to generate more private funding for northern Arizonans.”

The two organizations will remain connected, though, Smith explained, because NAH programs will be eligible to apply for funding through the Foundation’s annual grant cycle.

NAH officials have referred to their new internal nonprofit as a development office that will fund new facilities and programs to improve services and attract new providers, an effort that “will require a higher level of major gifts” than ever before, according to a press release.