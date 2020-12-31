Northern Arizona Healthcare to split from Foundation

Northern Arizona Healthcare, the organization that operates Flagstaff Medical Center, will be splitting from its 5-year-old Foundation in early 2021 as the two groups seek to fund community health in new ways.
NAH will be creating its own nonprofit to solicit major donations to expand the healthcare system through a new cancer center and health park with an ambulatory care facility, while the Foundation will be expanding its funding of community nonprofits.
The two organizations attributed the separation to the increasing health needs of the community.
The Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, a charitable nonprofit, was created in 2016 to begin offering grant funding to local nonprofits. It has since awarded $9.8 million to more than 400 organizations. The Foundation previously operated within Northern Arizona Healthcare starting in 1978 to manage gifts donated to the hospital, a role it will hold until the two organizations officially separate, likely in late January or early February.
Foundation President and CEO Rick Smith described the move as a positive step for community health, and one that has been in the works for years.
“It’s part of the evolution. When we shifted five years ago, we didn’t know exactly when we would get out and become completely separate with kind of a different fundraising focus. But in just the last few months, we decided this is the way to go,” Smith said.
He said the Foundation, which will consider a name change in the coming months after it ends its contract with NAH, will now be able to expand its “philanthropic footprint” by increasing efforts to raise funds for northern Arizona communities through foundations and state and federal entities.
“Community health has become even more prevalent over the last few months with COVID-19 hanging over our heads. Folks are needing things like behavioral health, food, medicine — all these things that are necessary,” Smith said. “This COVID has added additional stress on some families, specifically mental health and behavioral health, so I think it’s a good time for us to step out and try to generate more private funding for northern Arizonans.”
The two organizations will remain connected, though, Smith explained, because NAH programs will be eligible to apply for funding through the Foundation’s annual grant cycle.
NAH officials have referred to their new internal nonprofit as a development office that will fund new facilities and programs to improve services and attract new providers, an effort that “will require a higher level of major gifts” than ever before, according to a press release.
“We know that, going out into the future, that the needs for capital and money in order for us to be able to continue to provide the communities with the finest of health will require more money, and so that’s why we created the new development office,” said Ron Haase, NAH chief systems officer, during a media briefing Dec. 17.
“With the formation of a new development office … we are optimistic about our continued involvement in growing cancer [treatment] within NAH, being able to develop up-to-date facilities at Fort Tuthill and continue to recruit the very best providers into northern Arizona to care for our communities,” said NAH President and CEO Flo Spyrow during the briefing.
More details about this office are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
