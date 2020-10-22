Northern Arizona Healthcare to continue Sedona emergency department

After receiving feedback from Sedona residents, Northern Arizona Healthcare has decided to continue operating its Sedona Emergency Department, at least for the next few years. The health care organization had previously announced that it would be reevaluating this department, which was created in 1996.

“Recently we received more feedback in many community forums and discussions with community members,” NAH said in a press release this week. “Thank you to those of you who engaged with us and spent time listening and learning about NAH. In response to those discussions, we are making a commitment to continue to operate the Sedona Emergency Department for at least 5 years, recognizing that Northern Arizona Healthcare periodically reviews its services throughout the system.”