Northern Arizona Healthcare submits plans to move hospital near Fort Tuthill

The location near Interstate 17 and the Flagstaff Airport is also a plus, Tinkle said, as the current location is somewhat difficult to access for those coming from out of town.

And that’s an important factor: More than half of the patients that access the hospital’s care do not reside in Flagstaff, Spyrow said.

Modern upgrades

The main structure of the existing Flagstaff Medical Center is about 50 years old, with the most recent expansion close to 25 years old. And Tinkle said that age quickly became apparent last year as they began managing the pandemic.

With an airborne virus such as COVID-19, it became extremely important to circulate fresh air into rooms while pulling out potentially contaminated air.

But their older HVAC systems were unable to pull air out of a room and keep fresh air circulating. As such, they often resorted to attaching large fans to open windows. That worked to keep fresh air in a room, Tinkle said, but it also made a huge amount of noise and blocked out light.