Northern Arizona Healthcare shares number of COVID-19 patients

Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates both Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center, has launched online dashboard showing the number of COVID-19 patients in each hospital.

The dashboard, which will be updated twice daily, shows data for how many patients are COVID-19 positive, negative or pending test results. As of Thursday evening, FMC had 131 total patients, including 32 positive COVID-19 patients and 21 pending test results. VVMC had two positive and five pending patients.

To see the dashboard, visit www.nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

In a press conference Thursday, hospital administrators noted two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the hospital is seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients from the Navajo Nation, with about three to five more of these patients per day.

There are 33 ventilators currently in use at FMC and 22 still available.

The team is working to increase its amount of total beds in each hospital and is considering establishing tent hospitals for lower acuity patients, leaving more room inside of the hospital for critically ill patients.