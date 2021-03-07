Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Elks Lodge clinic in Flagstaff scales efforts to 750 daily vaccinations

On Friday, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s vaccine clinic at the Elks Lodge administered 717 vaccines. The day before, that number was 767.
Those were the first two days the clinic saw daily vaccinations exceed 700, and according to NAH officials, vaccination efforts are not slowing down any time soon.
The county’s vaccine supply has been impacted by supply chain issues in recent weeks -- mainly due to inclement weather across the country -- but barring any similar setbacks, the Elks Lodge clinic expects to administer around 750 doses per day going forward. When the clinic first opened, staff were administering about 250 vaccine doses per day.
Daily vaccinations include first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine and newly acquired doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-dose alternative becoming available next week. Coconino County announced it had been allocated its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.
The county received a total of 1,100 doses of the new vaccine this week, according to a media release. Coconino County Health and Human Services is recommending both vaccines, and eligible recipients should not be concerned about which is offered, NAH staff said.
“We want to encourage all those who are working and providing in-person services in Coconino County to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is important to note that vaccine supply is still very limited, but we continue to advocate for increased allocation and are excited about the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Musselman said in a statement.
Even with the addition of a single-dose vaccine, NAH staff indicated that the initial plan to remain open for at least three months remains unaltered. The NAH will evaluate the need for the clinic at the end of that period based on community need.
Also new to the clinic is a fully operational online waitlist that can be accessed at https://book.appointment-plus.com/ctkr459c/#/. The waitlist is available to anybody who is eligible to receive a vaccination under the county’s current vaccination rollout, Phase 1b. Cristine Currie, director of Population Health with NAH, said a waitlist became a necessity after long lines began to form outside of the clinic.
“It was Black Friday here,” Currie said. "The online waitlist really was crowd control. We tried number systems. We tried first come, first serve. We were having people camp out at 6:45 in the morning.”
Even with the uptick in daily vaccinations, the line outside of the Elks Lodge was much shorter on Friday afternoon than it had been in the clinic’s early stages. Susan Huerta, interim COVID Community Clinic practice manager with NAH, attributed this to the hard work of the vaccination team, which “has become much more efficient.”
The clinic now offers nine individual vaccination stations, up from six when the clinic first opened.
Though the Elks Lodge was initially chosen because it has space for both indoor and outdoor vaccinations, Huerta said a drive-thru clinic is not in development yet. Organizers had considered the idea, but decided to put it on hold due to weather concerns and the success of the indoor clinic.
The vaccination team currently consists of nurses, paramedics, retired healthcare professionals and a few other volunteers who help guide community members through the clinic. Currie described a “large interest” from the public to assist volunteer efforts, adding that the best way to contribute is to help others in the community sign up for an appointment.
“The biggest thing is that I think there's still people that are struggling to figure out how to get signed up,” Currie said. “The public can help by helping friends, neighbors, and all those in 1b get signed up.”
NAH staff are also asking that individuals avoid booking multiple vaccination appointments, and refrain from calling the Elks Lodge for vaccine information. Instead, those interested may call the county COVID-19 information line at 928-679-7300.
Health officials nationwide continue to encourage those who receive the vaccine, as well as other community members, to continue taking COVID-19 precautions including wearing masks, frequently washing hands and distancing from others.
As the Elks Lodge clinic concluded operations for this week, staff reported a cumulative total of 13,292 vaccinations had been administered by NAH to healthcare staff and residents of the county. Recent data from the Arizona Department of Health Services reports that 17,952 Coconino County residents have been vaccinated -- accounting for 28% of the population.
Eligible groups, locations, and more up-to-date info in this post, which will add new information as we receive it.
Free COVID-19 community testing is available at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree Campu…