Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Elks Lodge clinic in Flagstaff scales efforts to 750 daily vaccinations

Even with the addition of a single-dose vaccine, NAH staff indicated that the initial plan to remain open for at least three months remains unaltered. The NAH will evaluate the need for the clinic at the end of that period based on community need.

Also new to the clinic is a fully operational online waitlist that can be accessed at https://book.appointment-plus.com/ctkr459c/#/. The waitlist is available to anybody who is eligible to receive a vaccination under the county’s current vaccination rollout, Phase 1b. Cristine Currie, director of Population Health with NAH, said a waitlist became a necessity after long lines began to form outside of the clinic.

“It was Black Friday here,” Currie said. "The online waitlist really was crowd control. We tried number systems. We tried first come, first serve. We were having people camp out at 6:45 in the morning.”

Even with the uptick in daily vaccinations, the line outside of the Elks Lodge was much shorter on Friday afternoon than it had been in the clinic’s early stages. Susan Huerta, interim COVID Community Clinic practice manager with NAH, attributed this to the hard work of the vaccination team, which “has become much more efficient.”

The clinic now offers nine individual vaccination stations, up from six when the clinic first opened.