Northern Arizona Healthcare restructures leadership

Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates Flagstaff Medical Center and the Verde Valley Medical Center, has recently restructured its leadership team in an effort to move resources to those who directly care for patients.

Approximately 20 employees were impacted during this process and have been offered severance, outplacement or transition services and COBRA subsidies, according to chief human resources officer Dick Sharp.

According to NAH, the plan to restructure leadership had been in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to improve patient experiences throughout its northern Arizona locations and is a common practice within health systems.

“This may result in small scale restructuring and position eliminations from time to time, which we have been doing over the past couple years,” Sharp said in a press release.

To avoid pandemic-related layoffs, NAH has been prioritizing the reassignment of front line employees with reduced work to other duties, placing a hold on ordering non-medical and non-essential supplies and reducing merit increases and performance-based incentives.