Northern Arizona Healthcare releases Community Health Needs Assessment for 2022

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) recently released a 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for its service area that includes both Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers. The assessment looks at a variety of health issues in northern Arizona to help determine going forward areas of focus.

The report, created by healthcare consulting firm PRC, follows a 2012 assessment looking at similar fields of focus. In addition to research at the local, state and national levels, the report is based on a survey of 400 people (200 each in FMC and VVMC's service area) as well as a survey of 106 community partners and health experts (referred to as key informants).

It identified several areas of opportunity, representing each community’s greatest health needs. In the Flagstaff region specifically, needs included the cost of physician visits, prevalence of fast food, homicide deaths, the mental health provider ratio, incidence of chlamydia and impacts from substance abuse.

Top concerns of surveyed community stakeholders across the service area were mental health, substance abuse and access to healthcare services, followed by heart disease and stroke.

“FMC and NAH will use the information from this Community Health Needs Assessment to develop an Implementation Strategy to address the significant health needs in the community,” according to the report’s summary. “While the hospital will likely not implement strategies for all of the health issues listed above, the results of this prioritization exercise will be used to inform the development of the hospital’s action plan to guide community health improvement efforts in the coming years.”

NAH’s most recent assessment from 2019 led to the organization deciding to focus on “developing and/or supporting strategies and initiatives” in three priority areas -- access to health services, mental health and chronic disease.

For each area, the report outlines additional goals, the strategies used to address them and the impact each program has had.

Strategies under the health access goal included adding capacity to primary care clinics, enrolling patients in the community care network and a remote patient monitoring program.

To address chronic disease, NAH set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, administering more than 32,000 doses, developed a “comprehensive cardiovascular service line” and hosted community screenings for diabetes, tobacco and cardiovascular disease.

Mental health strategies included partnerships with community agencies such as the Guidance Center and NAU, mental health first aid training and telehealth options for behavioral health.

The report also details the rates of a variety of health issues and related community characteristics for each hospital's service area, as well as for NAH’s overall service area, Arizona and the United States.

Categories where FMC’s service area fell behind Arizona overall included the amount of the population with low food access (32.5% in FMC, 26.8% statewide) and the prevalence of fast food restaurants (98.9 per 100,000, 77.3 in Arizona), binge drinking (23%, 16.5% in Arizona) and vaping (11.8% used vape products, 5.3% in Arizona).

Areas the FMC region was ahead of the state included a lower portion of the population that was linguistically isolated (1.8%, compared to 3.6% in Arizona), without a high school diploma at the age of 25 or older (9.5% in Flagstaff, 12.9% in Arizona) or with late or no prenatal care (7% in FMC, 9.2% in Arizona). It also reported a lower amount of children in poverty (17.2% in Flagstaff, 21.5% in Arizona).

Most respondents in the total service area reported “very good” (37.2%) or “good” (28.4%) health, with a combined total of 19.8% in the Flagstaff region reporting fair or poor health. The 18.9% in the service area reporting fair or poor health represents an increase from the 2012 survey, in which a total of 16.8% reported fair or poor health.

Compared to Arizona, the FMC region had lower incidence rates of lung disease, cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, HIV and gonorrhea.

Across NAH’s service area, 38.1% saw the health services offered in the community as good, with another 25.4% seeing them as very good. A total of 8% saw them as poor. In the FMC area, a combined total of 22.4% saw local health services as either fair or poor.

Of those aged 18 to 64 in the NAH service area, 59.7% had private insurance, 24.3% had some form of government insurance and 9.6% had no insurance or used self-pay. In the FMC area, 7.9% between those ages lacked coverage. The amount of those in NAH’s service area without coverage fell from 21.4% to 9.6% since 2012.

The survey of key informants shows that 42.3% saw access to healthcare as a moderate problem in the community, with 27.9% each seeing it as a major and minor problem, respectively.

FMC's service area has a rate of 110.3 primary care providers per 100,000 population in 2021, with 47.1% or residents saying they'd visited a physician for a checkup in the past year (73.8% of Arizona residents had had a routine checkup in the past year).

In 2021, the area had 38.6 dentists per 100,000, with 52.7% visiting a dentist in the past year.

In the past year, 20.7% of those in FMC’s service area reported that the cost of a doctor visit prevented them from accessing care. Another 14.5% reported the cost of prescriptions prevented their accessing care, and 12% cited lack of transportation.

Most respondents in the service area reported a very good (26.1%) or good (26.8%) mental health status, though a smaller share than for physical health. In the Flagstaff region, a combined total of 28.1% reported either fair or poor mental health. The rate of people reporting fair or poor health for the overall region almost doubled from 2012’s total of 12.3%, to 23.9%, according to the 2022 survey.

A total of 33.1% of respondents in the Flagstaff area said they had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder, compared to 16.8% across Arizona. In NAH’s overall service area, the total reporting a diagnosis of a depressive disorder was 27.5%, more than double 2012’s total of 12.5%. Suicide rates were also higher in FMC’s service area than in Arizona as a whole (27.3 per 100,000, with 18.3 in Arizona).

Coconino County had 90.3 mental healthcare providers per 100,000 population in 2021. In the past year, 14.6% of respondents in the Flagstaff region said they were unable to access mental health services when they had needed them.

Of key informants, 61% saw mental health as a major problem in the community, with one healthcare leader quoted in the report as saying “there’s a serious lack of resources for people with mental health problems and people in mental health crises."

In Coconino County, 17.6% of the population was reported as in poverty, with 31.6% not having enough cash on hand to cover an emergency expense of $400. Across NAH’s entire service area, 28.4% of the population had a member of their household who had lost a job, hours, wages or health insurance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county also reported that 30.4% of residents had housing costs over 30% of their households income between 2016 and 2020 and 15.5% of those in the FMC region reported unhealthy or unsafe housing conditions in the past year.

Though the overall violent crime rate was lower in FMC’s service area than across the state, the rates of deaths from unintentional injury (79.3 per 100,000), motor vehicle crashes (21.8 per 100,000) and homicide (8.2 per 100,000) were all higher than statewide rates (58.8, 13.2 and 6.5 per 100,000, respectively).

As of May 31, 2022, Coconino County's COVID mortality rate was 334.6 per 100,000.

A total of 73.3% of the service area population had been fully vaccinated against COVID, with another 3.4% planning to get their vaccinations. A total of 7% was undecided, with 16.4% not planning to be vaccinated.

The most common reasons given among those who had not received the vaccine were side effects (19.2%), safety or trust (19%) and lack of research (13.9%). Smaller percentages said they didn’t want the vaccine (8.3%), didn’t believe in it (5.9%), had refused out of personal preference (5.9%) or already had COVID (4.5%).

Of key informants surveyed, most (40%) saw COVID as a moderate problem in the community, with 18% seeing it as a major problem and 16% seeing it as no problem at all. Across the entire service area, 28.4% had a member of their household lose their jobs, hours, wages or health insurance as a result of the pandemic, which had also caused 21.6% of those within FMC’s service area to forgo some kind of medical care.

The full report is available at nahealth.com/about-us/community-health-needs-assessment.