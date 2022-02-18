Northern Arizona Healthcare opens monoclonal antibody clinics in Flagstaff, Cottonwood

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has started offering outpatient monoclonal antibody (mAB) treatments at its medical centers in Flagstaff and Cottonwood. As of Feb. 10, people 65 and older or who are at increased risk from COVID-19 are able to schedule appointments to receive a dose of the treatment through the clinics.

Eligibility is determined by age and risk factors for poor COVID outcomes -- including everyone over the age of 65, people who are immunocompromised and those with a range of health conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, diabetes or pregnancy. A full list of categories is available on NAH’s website.

Anyone meeting the eligibility requirements who is within 10 days of the onset of COVID symptoms and of receiving a positive PCR test (the clinics do not accept home tests) can call 928-773-2301 or 1-833-708-0894 to confirm eligibility and schedule an appointment.

John Mougin, physician executive of quality and safety, said speed was important, as the treatment works best within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. Ideally, it would be administered within the first three days of illness, he said.

The treatment (of progression, not the disease itself) keeps people in the early stages of COVID from getting sicker or needing to be hospitalized.

“Don’t wait until you’re sick,” to get tested and schedule the treatments, Mougin said, “because it’s less effective later on in the disease.”

He added: “...You don’t want to wait until you’re [very] sick to get this -- in fact, you’re only eligible 10 days after symptom onset. The earlier you can get this treatment, the better. It’s important that if people are in these categories of high risk for progression of disease, the first thing they should do is seek care and get tested.”

A full list of testing locations in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2338/Testing-Information.

“Prevention is our number one approach to treating and preventing illness from COVID,” Mougin said.

On an individual level, prevention looks like the safe practices common to pandemic response -- such as masking, getting vaccinated and avoiding crowds.

The clinic currently only offers the mAB called sotrovimab, as it is the most effective against the omicron variant.

The treatment itself is administered intravenously and takes 30 minutes. FEMA is helping staff the clinics, from the physicians doing virtual screenings to the nurses administering the treatments.

The main difference to other IV treatments, Mougin said, is that patients will stay for an hourlong observation period after receiving treatment to monitor for reactions, which he said are “quite rare.”

There are other treatments for later stages of the disease. Mougin specifically mentioned antiviral medications like paxlovid.

“Once you’re in the hospital there are other treatments that we deliver to help people recover from their infections,” he said. “We have a whole other arsenal of medications including steroids and antiviral medications that we administer to people who end up in the hospital.”

This is not NAH’s first time using mABs to treat COVID, Mougin said. They have been offered at hospitals through emergency rooms and an infusion clinic earlier in the pandemic, as well as a community resource that offered it to patients at home.

NAH decided to apply for FEMA aid to staff an mAB clinic when that community resource was no longer available and emergency rooms were getting busier, in part due to the omicron surge.

He said NAH had begun applying for FEMA staff about six weeks ago and that everything had come together within about a month. There was “lots of collaboration among NAH employees to get this clinic up and rolling quickly,” he said.

“I want to put out many thanks to those that added this onto their regular jobs to make sure that we could provide this for our community,” he said.

A handful of patients have been served so far.

“We actually were hoping for more,” Mougin said. “Part of what's playing into that is our community incidence of infections is falling off right at the time that we started this clinic. ...We’ve benefited from a hospital standpoint and a community standpoint by seeing those numbers going down, but that might be driving a little bit lower numbers than we were hoping for so far. It’s early on [though].”

Metrics have been decreasing over the past few weeks, after omicron broke records for weekly case counts at the beginning of the year. Mougin said capacity at FMC wasn’t currently an issue, but that the hospital is still “operating under contingency standards of care.”

The new clinics will help with hospital capacity, he said. Using FEMA staff means other hospital employees can focus on the community’s other health needs and the treatments themselves will prevent “some patients from getting progression of disease and ending up in the hospital.”

“Its actually saving resources or decreasing the strain…that’s the whole idea, that these treatments have been effective in reducing hospitalizations, particularly in those high-risk patients," he said.

Mougin said he wasn’t sure if eligibility for these treatments would expand.

“There would have to be adequate supply and adequate safety and benefit to those patients to initiate them on patients that are lower risk,” he said.

While the clinic has plenty of sotrovomab to care for the current eligibility group, NAH doesn’t have enough for every COVID case.

Mougin said the clinic was hoping eventually to add another mAB that can be infused more quickly and is more directed against omicron.

“We look forward to doing that because that will be a treatment that’s a little bit easier to administer for both patients and the providers giving care," he said.

