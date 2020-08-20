Northern Arizona Healthcare offers Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona Healthcare is implementing a new Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) program at both Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center to assist patients in caring for themselves before and after surgery.

ERAS encompasses the entire surgical experience from pre-admission to discharge and is designed to improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, an earlier release from the hospital.

“This program is truly multi-disciplinary and will showcase our hospital’s skillful efforts to orchestrate best practice care for our surgical patients,” said Barbara Hill, Quality Department clinical nurse specialist. “From start to finish, everyone will be aligned to help guide patients through their care and obtain the best post-op outcomes we can.”

The program began Aug. 18 at FMC with a focus on colorectal health and the return of circulation in and function of the gut after surgery. For more information about ERAS, please email ERASinfo@NAHealth.com.

