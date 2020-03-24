Northern Arizona Healthcare non-emergency visits rescheduled or moved to telemedicine

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has announced it will reschedule or move to telemedicine all routine and non-emergency outpatient services at all of its facilities.

Imaging appointments will be rescheduled and in the physician and provider clinics, EntireCare Rehab and the Children’s Health Center, clinicians will review their schedules and determine the best course on a patient-by-patient basis. Patients who will be rescheduled or offered a telemedicine visit will be contacted by their provider’s office.

NAH has also implemented new visitor guidelines for all hospitals and outpatient centers, as well as restricted non-life-saving surgical procedures about two days prior to Gov. Doug Ducey ordering healthcare facilities to do so.

“The wellbeing of every patient and community member we serve is at the center of the operational decisions we are making during this time,” NAH CEO Florence Spyrow said in a media release. “We are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to align with best practices across the country.”

For more information, visit NAHealth.com.

