Northern Arizona Healthcare hosts third neighborhood meeting on new Flagstaff Medical Center campus

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) hosted a third public meeting Monday to discuss plans for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus.

After a presenting a project overview, NAH leaders spent over an hour answering a total of 86 audience questions and comments on the plan. Topics brought up in the public question section included impacts to nearby neighborhoods, traffic changes throughout the city and how NAH will staff the new campus.

“We feel we have gone well above and beyond what you typically see from a detail and design perspective through what is just a zoning process,” said Steve Eiss, NAH vice president for construction and real estate development. “We are well into the design process to make sure we can answer some of these more detailed questions, but we also know that between now and the hospital opening in 2027, we need to continue, from an engineering perspective, to utilize whatever emerging technologies come out.”

Plans for the new FMC center to be located on an 180-acre parcel of land near Fort Tuthill have been underway since the project, which features a hospital and ambulatory care center (ACC) surrounded by a larger “health and wellness village,” was first announced in April 2021. Most recently there was a discussion at a Flagstaff City Council retreat.

NAH is hoping to receive Council approval of the plan by the end of 2022 and will be moving through its review process in the coming months. The plan will be addressed again at a city planning and zoning work session set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.

NAH currently estimates the hospital and ACC will be finished by 2027 and 2025, respectively, and will be funded by a capital investment of around $800 million from the organization. Construction is currently expected to begin in quarter two of 2023, should the plans be approved according to the current timeline.

According to Eiss, FMC had deferred more than 5,600 patients due to lack of capacity in the last year, an average of 15 patients a day.

“The land and the buildings have really served a great purpose here within the community, but as the region has grown, as technology has changed, as acuity of care has changed, and in some cases as codes have changed, the existing campus has become this impediment to our growth and ability to respond to the region’s health,” Eiss said.

Additional space would benefit patients, he said, bringing rooms to the capacity standard in modern hospitals, including all single-occupancy rooms -- 66 beds in the current hospital are in double-occupancy rooms.

FMC’s current campus is over 25% smaller than a modern healthcare setting, according to the presentation, with 1,700 square feet per bed compared to the 2,300-2,400 recommended.

Services Eiss listed as benefits from moving the hospital campus (which there would not be room for with a remodel) included outpatient imaging, a more expansive oncology program, additional therapy and rehab options, and a wound-healing program with hyperbaric chambers.

The emergency department (ED) is planned to grow from 19,000 square feet to 33,000 square feet, with a fast-track area allowing low-acuity patients to be seen quickly and a dedicated area for treating intoxicated patients.

“Our ED right now is undersized for the current demand it needs to meet,” Eiss said. “In addition to that, because we don't have room in the actual hospital itself from an inpatient perspective, we do struggle to get patients out the back door of the ED into the hospital to free up space. It’s something that we're taking into account in the design process, so we've taken a lot of effort through this design to make sure were really modeling out an ED that can keep up with the community.”

The new hospital has a vertical approach. It will be as tall as 142 feet in one section -- over the current zoning restrictions (65 feet) that it is asking for a waiver on.

When asked for a comparison point during the question-and-answer segment, Whitney Cunningham referenced Sechrist Hall at Northern Arizona University, an eight-story building that is 109-feet tall.

Hospital floors are slightly taller than in other buildings, Eiss explained, as they need extra room for ductwork and other infrastructure needed in the ceiling for diagnostic and treatment areas. The tallest point of the new hospital would be the six-story bed tower (at 142 feet, measured from grade to the top of structures on the building's roof), about 15% of the building’s total footprint.

“It is very typical to see hospitals be built in this tower layout and it is because it has been proven from a clinical perspective to be the best, most efficient and quality way to be able to provide care to patients,” Eiss said. “ ... One of our limiting factors on the existing campus is how far we go in a horizontal fashion. In some cases, we have patients who have to be pushed 900 feet from one side of the building to the other just to get to an elevator to get down to imaging or the ED or a trauma unit."

The presentation also included conceptual images showing how much of the hospital would be visible from surrounding locations.

“From the majority of vantage points around the building, you will not be able to see much or any of the building,” Eiss said.

The plans also give FMC room to grow in the future, he said, with shell space for another 44 beds and plans to support future growth in the ED, surgery, imaging, back of house operations, pharmacy and more.

Construction of the hospital and ACC will be the first of four phases planned for this development. While NAH will design, build, develop and fund the phase, it plans to partner with third-party developers to complete the other three.

“NAH will not be using their capital for retail and housing; we will be finding partners for that,” Eiss said. “ ... All of our capital is focused on the future of healthcare for the region.”

Redevelopment of the hospital's current campus is in very early stages of planning, with NAH hiring urban management company PUMA to help with a community engagement process and creating stakeholder advisory committees to better understand community needs.

At the meeting, Eiss said the current plan is to begin redeveloping the space in 2028 at the earliest, meaning it will take effort to determine what might be needed in the area at that time.

“Assuming we’ll call it a two-year-long redevelopment project, not knowing exactly what it is, we’re trying to understand what the needs of the community in this location would be in 2030,” he said. “With it being only 2022, it's hard to project out eight years for what good community-based development is going to be.”

Kate Morley, Mountain Line’s deputy general manager, spoke briefly at the meeting, saying her organization was working with NAH to plan for providing transit to the new location.

“I think we all see the vision for providing equitable access to the site,” she said, adding that meetings were planned for the next couple weeks to come to an agreement about what a plan would look like.

Campus plans are already drawing new hires to the company.

"That's a question every hospital across the country is asking right now as we went through staffing shortages," Eiss said. "... From a front-line perspective, we're already seeing the benefit of the concept: we're recruiting more providers to the area."

Sustainability and environmental impacts, including fire, were also discussed at the meeting.

Acting CEO Josh Tinkle said NAH had been meeting with the fire department to respond to concerns and was “confident” it could have a plan by the end of the year. An expanded report on the city’s fire department coverage will be complete in the next 30 to 45 days, and Tinkle said the money coming to the city as a result of the new campus could be used to respond to this need.

“In addition to the economic development component, there is a large up-front balloon of money coming to the City of Flagstaff from a construction tax perspective and from a fire development fee perspective,” he said. “All in all, across the entire development, I believe it's about $6.7 million of money that will go directly to the City of Flagstaff -- which we feel is significant funding that they can use to help support the fire department before the hospital doors even open in 2027. We approximate about $4.8 million between construction sales tax and direct development fees directly related to fire that will come from NAH to the city for them to be able to further support the fire department.”

Among the energy plans for the new campus are an all-electric outpatient building, a vacuum waste system (expected to save over 10 million gallons of water) and an energy recovery system.

Plans for the new campus are using Energy Star 75 as a baseline, Eiss said, with the current documents showing the site will be around the 80th percentile in terms of energy efficiency.

NAH anticipates an energy reduction by about half from that used by the current campus. NAH plans to meet or outperform dark sky ordinances and has been working with the U.S. Naval Observatory to have all lighting in buildings and parking lots meet the ordinance requirements while also working to provide safe and adequate lighting at the hospital.

For example, the entrances will have recessed lighting under a canopy, directed downward, but the building will not have decorative up-lighting in its plans.

Eiss said the first round of feedback the observatory gave the hospital in February had included specific concerns about the view to the west -- which NAH is addressing through its design of the building itself and automated blackout curtains on that side of the building.

The meeting is viewable at nah.com/expansion.