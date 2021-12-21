Northern Arizona Healthcare gives updates on hospital capacity, vaccine mandate

On Monday, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) gave an update on how COVID-19 has affected its locations. Hospitals across the state have been approaching capacity due to another surge of COVID cases and NAH is no exception.

“This is probably the busiest our institutions have been in the entire 12 years I’ve worked here or the 20 years that [physician executive for quality and safety John Mougin] has been here,” said NAH’s chief medical officer, Derek Feuquay. “...[There’s] no relenting.”

He said this had been the case on a day-to-day basis since last July and that it was putting “quite a strain on staff.”

At the time of the update, Flagstaff Medical Center had reported 53 inpatients with COVID, slightly more than 20% of the total inpatients. Feuquay said that percentage had stayed consistent over the last few weeks or months, though both census numbers and COVID patients had been rising.

The percentage of COVID patients was higher at Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC), one day even approaching 50%. On Dec. 20, the center had 28 COVID patients, nearly 40% of the total.

One of things that has been most affected by capacity, Feuquay said, is emergency room wait times. The high volume of COVID patients, who tend to have a longer than usual recovery time, means that a hospital’s beds fill up. People who come into the emergency room with even a minor issue stay there, since there’s not enough room to move them elsewhere in the hospital.

“The ER normally operates with, let’s say, 20 beds. In Cottonwood last week, 10 or more of those beds had inpatients in them that were already admitted, so they have to operate with only 10 beds available, which makes wait times much worse,” he said. “...That’s happening across the country, where people come into the emergency room and triage. If it’s a minor issue, still an issue they need to be seen for, we just can’t get them in as quickly as we normally would be able to.”

Most patients admitted to the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated. Mougin said unvaccinated individuals were 10 times more likely to get COVID and 20 times more likely to die of the disease, compared to vaccinated people who had received a booster dose.

Vaccines are the “number one tool in the toolbox” for addressing COVID-19, Mougin said, though other precautions are still necessary. He recommended continuing to wear masks and social distance and avoid gatherings when experiencing even mild symptoms or coming into contact with someone who is ill. Getting a flu vaccine can also help with hospital capacity, and they are safe to receive the same time as a COVID vaccine.

For those planning to travel, the ideal would be to quarantine for three days before traveling as well as getting tested before setting out, he said.

“These guidelines should be a priority over the holiday season,” Mougin said. “That’s what will allow us to enjoy the holidays in health and unload our hospitals somewhat. …We all need to work together as a community so we can enjoy a safer holiday.”

The meeting also included a short update on NAH’s vaccine requirement, which was first announced in September and goes into full effect Dec. 31. The first dose was required by Dec. 5 and NAH employees who did not receive one have been placed on administrative leave.

Chief operating officer Josh Tinkle said NAH’s vaccination rate was “well over 90%” and that less than 2% of staff had either refused to be vaccinated or received an exemption based on either a medical condition or seriously held religious belief.

“When we first started, there was 27% of our staff that was vaccine-hesitant,” Tinkle said. “We’re now down to around 2% and as a provider network….we’re less than half a percent.”

He said three out of a total of about 600 providers across NAH’s network had received neither a vaccine nor an exemption and were currently on administrative leave. The total among staff was between 60 and 70.

“Our belief is we’re serving the health of our community,” Tinkle said as the reasoning behind the mandate. “It’s important for all of our staff members to slow down the risk of transmission as well as of hospitalization and deaths [and] be good citizens for the community.”

