Northern Arizona Healthcare gives more details on employee vaccine requirement

The increased prevalence of the delta variant was also mentioned throughout the briefing as a reason for the requirement's timing. Tinkle said President Biden’s recent vaccine requirement for Medicare and Medicaid certified healthcare meant that NAH’s requirement would be less likely to lead to resignations among the vaccine-hesitant.

No NAH employees had resigned due to the vaccination requirement at the time of the meeting, he said.

“A reasonable percentage [are vaccine-hesitant], but certainly the majority of employees are happy about this and are vaccinated already, and what we've been seeing across the country is that hospital systems that end up creating a vaccine requirement for a condition of employment generally find 1-2% of their staff leave over the requirement,” he said.

He said NAH did have staffing shortages, but that this was true for healthcare providers nationwide due to the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Derek Feuquay emphasized that this requirement is a condition of employment, similar to a flu vaccine or a background check.

“People are going to make the choice whether they want to meet the requirement to be employed on that condition of employment,” he said, “...which is not something new to this organization or any organization.”