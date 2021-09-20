Northern Arizona Healthcare gives more details on employee vaccine requirement

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced on Sept. 13 that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. In a briefing last week, members of NAH’s administration gave more details on the reasoning behind the requirement and what it might mean for NAH employees over the next few months.
“This decision came with a lot of really hard work and dedication from lots of medical experts in the organization and across the country to be able to [contain] high spread of the virus and the... variants,” said Josh Tinkle, NAH’s Chief Operating Officer.
He later said around 97% of COVID hospitalizations were of unvaccinated individuals.
Chief Quality Officer John Mougin said the requirement is based on “strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective…. The vaccine has now been given to hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide and is not only successfully preventing symptomatic disease; it’s been even more successful in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”
He cited high effectiveness percentages for each vaccine as well as the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
“We also know that when someone is vaccinated, they are less likely to get COVID-19 and if they do, their symptoms are likely to be very mild,” he said.
The increased prevalence of the delta variant was also mentioned throughout the briefing as a reason for the requirement's timing. Tinkle said President Biden’s recent vaccine requirement for Medicare and Medicaid certified healthcare meant that NAH’s requirement would be less likely to lead to resignations among the vaccine-hesitant.
No NAH employees had resigned due to the vaccination requirement at the time of the meeting, he said.
“A reasonable percentage [are vaccine-hesitant], but certainly the majority of employees are happy about this and are vaccinated already, and what we've been seeing across the country is that hospital systems that end up creating a vaccine requirement for a condition of employment generally find 1-2% of their staff leave over the requirement,” he said.
He said NAH did have staffing shortages, but that this was true for healthcare providers nationwide due to the pandemic.
Chief Medical Officer Derek Feuquay emphasized that this requirement is a condition of employment, similar to a flu vaccine or a background check.
“People are going to make the choice whether they want to meet the requirement to be employed on that condition of employment,” he said, “...which is not something new to this organization or any organization.”
NAH is using the CDC’s definition of a fully vaccinated individual as someone who is at least two weeks past receiving the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (the second dose for Moderna and Pfizer or the first for Johnson and Johnson). This means that employees will need to receive their last shot by mid-December at the latest.
Vaccination will be required of all employees, regardless of their work duties.
“When we talk about who is vaccinated or who will be vaccinated as a requirement, it’s everybody,” Mougin said.
He clarified that this applies whether someone is working in patient care or from home or are independently employed with credentials and privileges at NAH.
“Any vendors, any students, anyone working within our facility or those who are remote workers that also work for NAH [will also need to be vaccinated] because it’s not just about the safety of our patients here, it’s about the safety of communities all across Northern Arizona and the country,” Feuquay said.
According to NAH, the majority of employees already meet this requirement.
Kerry Cassens, Director of Employee Health and Wellness, cited the results of an employee survey, saying that of the 95% that had responded, around 80% had either already been vaccinated or were willing to get the vaccine. She clarified that it was “just a handful” of that 80% who had not yet received the vaccine. The survey had been conducted before the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval, so she said it's possible that percentage is now higher.
There are vaccine-hesitant employees at all NAH locations, Tinkle said, but the percentage is “much higher in the Verde Valley area” than in Flagstaff.
Mougin said the remaining 20% of employees gave a number of reasons for their hesitancy, such as not trusting the science in some way or having political or religious concerns. He specifically listed concerns about long-term side effects as a main reason for hesitancy, and said that NAH is in the process of sharing correct scientific information.
“NAH has created internal evidence based educational and engagement campaigns that we are sharing with our colleagues now," Mougin said. "Those are being launched to make certain that all colleagues have access to the information to make the best decision regarding vaccination for themselves and their family."
NAH also plans to work with employees to provide exceptions to the requirements in specific cases due to medical or religious reasons.
“While our desire is to have every single one of our colleagues understand the benefits [and] the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” Cassens said, “we know that there will be a few employees that have medical contraindication for the vaccine or possible religious beliefs that prevent them from being vaccinated and so we will have a process for employees to apply for religious or medical exemption.”
She also said there would be a process for temporary medical deferrals in some cases, listing early or complicated pregnancy, starting chemotherapy or being treated for COVID-19 as examples.
NAH will be promoting this effort over the coming months, largely through its educational programs.
“It'll be a work in progress and we'll provide education and support to our staff. We’ll have education forums open to help staff understand and overcome some of the misinformation about vaccines that's been shared,” Cassens said.