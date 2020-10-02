Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation awards $900,000 for community health

In its latest grant cycle, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit supporting community health nonprofits and Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH), has awarded $900,000 to eight nonprofit organizations focused on behavioral health.

The recipients are the Stronger as One Coalition, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Sage Home, Northern Arizona University Foundation, Creek Valley Health Clinic, United States Veterans Initiative, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) Behavioral Health Services and NAH Children’s Health Center.

The Foundation’s focus on behavioral health this year was prompted by community health assessments showing high rates of substance abuse, suicide, accidents and assault in northern Arizona that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.

“There is no better time to focus on improving behavioral and mental health services,” said President and CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation Rick Smith. “These grant recipients were selected for innovative approaches to restoring health and wellness in our communities.”

This fiscal year, it also gave $250,000 to other health causes, including assisting Navajo and Hopi communities in fighting COVID-19, providing scholarships to current and future healthcare workers and granting sponsorship aid to other nonprofit community organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0