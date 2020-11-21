Northern Arizona Healthcare Flagstaff lab closure extended

Northern Arizona Healthcare has again extended the closure of the laboratory draw station located in the NorthStar building in Flagstaff until further notice due to staffing challenges and volumes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The draw station at NAH’s Village of Oak Creek Campus is now open with limited hours from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Outpatient laboratory services will remain available at Flagstaff Medical Center’s outpatient draw station; Northern Arizona Healthcare — Camp Verde Clinic; Verde Valley Medical Center — Sedona Campus and Verde Valley Medical Center’s outpatient draw station in Cottonwood.

NAH officials say closures and limited hours will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and if any location can be opened sooner, it will be.

