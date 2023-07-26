Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced Wednesday that it has filed a request to disqualify a referendum on rezoning for its proposed new Flagstaff Medical Center Campus (FMC).

Throughout June, a political action committee called Flagstaff Community First (FCF) had been gathering signatures to place a referendum on the ballot that, if successful, would put the Flagstaff City Council's June 6 rezoning approval (Ordinance 2023-11) to voters during November's special election.

A total of 2,607 signatures were needed for the referendum to move forward, and, on July 6, FCF announced it had submitted more than 4,800 to the city clerk for review.

As of Wednesday, FCF's website stated that it had a final count of 4,575 valid signatures after the county recorder’s office had completed a review of the signatures.

The referendum is listed as Proposition 480 on the city’s website for the November special election, though it is still noted as “to be determined.”

According to the city, the total number of valid signatures is 4,574 and, aside from the outcome of this challenge, no further action is required to place the referendum on the ballot.

NAH said Wednesday morning that it had filed a request with the Coconino County Superior Court on Tuesday to disqualify the referendum from the special election ballot.

“While NAH supports the public’s right to vote on a referendum about certain community issues, such as the zoning of NAH-owned land for a new regional hospital, it is concerned that voters were not given accurate information about NAH’s new hospital project before signing the petition to refer it to the ballot,” the healthcare organization said in its announcement.

That announcement said NAH had decided to bring the referendum to court because of language in the petition that it claims is misleading about the rezoning. While the rezoning has restrictions limiting land use to the hospital, ambulatory care center (ACC), related parking and open space, NAH said the petition listed retail and commercial uses for the site without mentioning healthcare facilities.

The rezoning in question is for the first phase of the proposed new campus, which only includes the items listed above. The project is planned as part of a larger health and wellness village model, however, with the intent to add retail, restaurants, housing and research facilities eventually, among other uses.

NAH cited Arizona case law and state statutes that require referendum petitions to include an accurate description of what is being referred to ensure voters understand what would happen, should the ballot pass.

“Arizona case law requires a court to disqualify any referendum from the ballot if the description fails to include a principal provision or ‘communicates objectively false or misleading information’ about the measure being referred,” NAH’s announcement said.

The announcement also read: “NAH supports the public’s right to refer ordinances to the ballot, but is asking for the disqualification of the referendum because voters were not given accurate information upon which to make their decision to sign the referendum petition. Voters deserve accurate information when deciding whether to refer a city council decision to the ballot.”

When submitting its signatures for the referendum earlier this month, members of FCF stressed the importance of the decision heading to the ballot.

“As one of the largest development projects ever undertaken in Flagstaff, impacting neighborhoods, businesses and the general public, this is a decision that must be carefully considered by Flagstaff voters,” said Michele James, the executive director of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future and a FCF steering committee member.