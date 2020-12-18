Northern Arizona Healthcare expecting COVID-19 vaccines next week

Northern Arizona Healthcare is expecting its initial order of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to arrive as early as next week, with distribution beginning Dec. 28 for healthcare workers at Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and its other facilities.

In a media briefing Thursday, NAH leaders said they have asked for 900 doses for FMC and 500 doses for VVMC, an order that would cover about half of the healthcare organization’s 3,500 employees.

This aligns with the results of an internal survey sent out in November in which about half of the 2,000 respondents said they wanted the vaccine compared to 30% that said they didn’t. The remaining 20% said they wanted more information on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Chief Quality Officer Dr. John Mougin said the goal is to convince more people to get the vaccine through internal education so they can continue caring for patients safely. He explained that 1,400 doses is merely the organization’s initial order and they can order more on a weekly basis depending on employees’ desire for it.

Mougin expects the process of distributing the two doses of this vaccine to NAH employees will last well into January and possibly into February.