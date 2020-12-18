Northern Arizona Healthcare expecting COVID-19 vaccines next week

Northern Arizona Healthcare is expecting its initial order of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to arrive as early as next week, with distribution beginning Dec. 28 for healthcare workers at Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and its other facilities.
In a media briefing Thursday, NAH leaders said they have asked for 900 doses for FMC and 500 doses for VVMC, an order that would cover about half of the healthcare organization’s 3,500 employees.
This aligns with the results of an internal survey sent out in November in which about half of the 2,000 respondents said they wanted the vaccine compared to 30% that said they didn’t. The remaining 20% said they wanted more information on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.
Chief Quality Officer Dr. John Mougin said the goal is to convince more people to get the vaccine through internal education so they can continue caring for patients safely. He explained that 1,400 doses is merely the organization’s initial order and they can order more on a weekly basis depending on employees’ desire for it.
Mougin expects the process of distributing the two doses of this vaccine to NAH employees will last well into January and possibly into February.
Within NAH, prioritization for vaccination will be based on the amount of contact employees have with COVID-19 patients, starting with intensive care unit doctors and nurses. All employees, however, will be eligible to receive the vaccine in this first phase of distribution established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including those who have been previously infected.
NAH CEO Flo Spyrow said the organization was lucky to be selected as a distribution site for the Moderna vaccine because of its ease of storage and transportation compared to the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at extremely low temperatures. Coconino County has a partnership with TGen to use its ultra-low freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine that it also expects to arrive late this month.
The NAH team plans to monitor and report any side effects experienced by employees who receive the vaccine.
As of Thursday, Flagstaff Medical Center had 50 COVID-19 patients, up from 46 last week, and about 6% of patients being admitted to the hospital have tested positive.
Dr. Derek Feuquay, FMC chief medical officer, said this is more COVID-19 patients than FMC has seen in an inpatient setting yet — and he expects these numbers could continue to rise.
“I think, personally, that more people are likely to get together for Christmas and skip Thanksgiving, so what I’m worried about and I think we’re all collectively worried about is that a week or two weeks after the holidays, after everyone’s doing things together, that’s the time that I think we could really see a lot of new patients,” Feuquay said.
With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines more than 90% effective against COVID-19, though, doctors are hopeful the vaccine will make a difference in local case numbers. Coconino County reported a total of 9,402 COVID-19 cases Thursday, up 132 from Wednesday.
“The virus needs people to live in to continue to spread, and if we have a lower and lower risk of being infected with contact with others over time, eventually, that virus, we hope, will have nowhere to live,” Mougin said. “That’s that whole idea of getting that herd immunity up to a level where the disease doesn’t have people that either haven’t had it before or haven’t been vaccinated to infect.”
