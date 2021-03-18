Northern Arizona Healthcare establishes Office of Philanthropy

Northern Arizona Healthcare announced it has established a nonprofit Office of Philanthropy to expand healthcare access in northern Arizona.
This will help the organization incorporate plans for a future health and wellness village in Flagstaff, developing NAH’s cancer and integrative medicine center, and investing in healthcare heroes for NAH’s full spectrum of services.
The organization announced Monday that Larry Kushner will serve as chief philanthropy officer starting in mid-May.
“NAH is committed to providing high-quality care now and in the future,” said NAH President and CEO Flo Spyrow. “Larry will lead efforts to secure the funding needed to help us meet the growing needs of our community and plan for the next generation of healthcare.”
Kushner joins NAH after serving as associate vice president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore Office of Philanthropy. He had created multiple sustainable partnerships with community stakeholders in his previous position and helped secure multimillion-dollar donations to fund key university programs and initiatives, according to a release from NAH.
Before that role, Kushner also held leadership roles at the MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation.
Kushner was selected for the position with NAH after being named as one of two finalists. Throughout the hiring process, Kushner was interviewed by 40 individuals from different communities in northern Arizona.
“That panel overwhelmingly supported bringing Larry on as the chief philanthropy officer,” said Ron Haase, NAH chief human resources officer.
Kushner is in the process of putting together a group of “highly skilled and accomplished” individuals to cultivate new strategies and programs in the organization, Haase said.
The increasing cost of medical technology, eroding reimbursements, and a struggle to attract and retain quality healthcare officials are a few of the issues the philanthropy team will look to address.
“Technology and medical science is rapidly changing the need for improved and expanded facilities, for new equipment, for improved medical devices and implants, for medications, while at the same time, the competition for attracting and retaining the best talent has never been higher,” Haase said.
Last year, conversations between NAH and the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation about how to address specifically philanthropic needs in northern Arizona led to establishing an Office of Philanthropy. A few examples of those needs included an expansion of oncology, orthopedics and cardiovascular services.
Additionally, NAH offers a wide scope of services accessible by northern Arizona residents close to home, Haase said.
“It is not nearly enough to simply ensure that we maintain the same level of care delivery because the environment surrounding healthcare is evolving and transforming at a rapid rate,” Haase said.
Health officials with the foundation and NAH decided that the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation would pursue community health needs. In contrast, the Office of Philanthropy at NAH would pursue major gifts supporting community healthcare delivery.
In January, NAH began a campaign to identify, evaluate and select a professional to help secure major gifts and oversee philanthropy within the organization. That eventually led to Kushner’s hiring.
“Philanthropy is the rising tide that lifts all boats; it speaks to who we are as a society. Quality, first-rate healthcare is a necessity, and I look forward to ensuring NAH achieves its development goals to help in this vision,” Kushner said.