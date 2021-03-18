Northern Arizona Healthcare establishes Office of Philanthropy

“That panel overwhelmingly supported bringing Larry on as the chief philanthropy officer,” said Ron Haase, NAH chief human resources officer.

Kushner is in the process of putting together a group of “highly skilled and accomplished” individuals to cultivate new strategies and programs in the organization, Haase said.

The increasing cost of medical technology, eroding reimbursements, and a struggle to attract and retain quality healthcare officials are a few of the issues the philanthropy team will look to address.

“Technology and medical science is rapidly changing the need for improved and expanded facilities, for new equipment, for improved medical devices and implants, for medications, while at the same time, the competition for attracting and retaining the best talent has never been higher,” Haase said.

Last year, conversations between NAH and the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation about how to address specifically philanthropic needs in northern Arizona led to establishing an Office of Philanthropy. A few examples of those needs included an expansion of oncology, orthopedics and cardiovascular services.

Additionally, NAH offers a wide scope of services accessible by northern Arizona residents close to home, Haase said.