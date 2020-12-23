Northern Arizona Healthcare distributes first COVID-19 vaccines to employees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I feel like this is our whole planet coming together, science coming together to give us hope to get out of this, so it’s so exciting, and I just really hope that this will turn things around for us,” Payne said. “I’m so honored to be here today, and I’m excited to go and pull the rest of our staff over here to get this vaccine.”

The Moderna vaccine uses messenger RNA, not the live virus, to create a protein that prompts an immune reaction inside the body. This reaction is then replicated in the case of an exposure to the novel coronavirus to reduce chances of infection.

Pulmonary critical care physician Dr. Douglas Mapel, who received his dose of the vaccine at VVMC Tuesday, said he has participated in vaccine studies before and the Moderna vaccine, one of two approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use so far, is well-tested and has excellent efficacy.

“Although the safety data is only short-term safety, that has been excellent as well,” Mapel said. “And the long-term studies are coming, but we can’t afford to wait for long-term studies. If we wait much longer, then an extra thousand people in the U.S. and million worldwide will die. So the sooner we get everybody on board and vaccinated, the faster we can get past this and get back to normal lives.”