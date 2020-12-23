Northern Arizona Healthcare distributes first COVID-19 vaccines to employees

Northern Arizona Healthcare employees became some of the first individuals in the region to receive doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
The healthcare organization, which operates Flagstaff Medical Center and the Verde Valley Medical Center, received 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and broadcast the first few vaccinations via Zoom and Facebook videos Tuesday morning. Members of the media were not permitted on site.
“This is an event we have been looking forward to for many, many months in 2020: the day that we have vaccines, the Moderna vaccine, to be available to our healthcare heroes,” said NAH CEO Flo Spyrow, expressing her hope for 2021 now that a vaccine is available.
The vaccination process, currently occurring nationwide with healthcare workers and nursing home residents prioritized for the first phase of distribution, only took seconds as a handful of NAH doctors and nurses each rolled up their sleeves for the shot -- the first of two doses they will receive within the next month.
NAH leaders plan to immunize as many members of its medical staff as are willing, said Chief Quality Officer Dr. John Mougin, starting with those who work with COVID patients most often. He expects the initial 1,400 doses NAH received to be distributed among employees within the next week or two.
Stacy Payne, a critical care nurse at FMC, received her dose first.
“I feel like this is our whole planet coming together, science coming together to give us hope to get out of this, so it’s so exciting, and I just really hope that this will turn things around for us,” Payne said. “I’m so honored to be here today, and I’m excited to go and pull the rest of our staff over here to get this vaccine.”
The Moderna vaccine uses messenger RNA, not the live virus, to create a protein that prompts an immune reaction inside the body. This reaction is then replicated in the case of an exposure to the novel coronavirus to reduce chances of infection.
Pulmonary critical care physician Dr. Douglas Mapel, who received his dose of the vaccine at VVMC Tuesday, said he has participated in vaccine studies before and the Moderna vaccine, one of two approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use so far, is well-tested and has excellent efficacy.
“Although the safety data is only short-term safety, that has been excellent as well,” Mapel said. “And the long-term studies are coming, but we can’t afford to wait for long-term studies. If we wait much longer, then an extra thousand people in the U.S. and million worldwide will die. So the sooner we get everybody on board and vaccinated, the faster we can get past this and get back to normal lives.”
Coconino County is currently experiencing substantial community transmission of COVID-19 and recorded 95 new cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative total to 10,025. This month, the county has seen its highest recorded weekly case counts to date.
Alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino County Health and Human Services is encouraging county residents to take extra precautions this year during the holidays, noting that staying home is the best way to protect oneself and others from COVID-19. If gatherings are taking place, these health officials recommend limiting the number of attendees from different households, remaining masked and at least 6 feet apart at all times, increasing ventilation, washing hands frequently and limiting contact with and frequently cleaning commonly touched surfaces or shared items.
