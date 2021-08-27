Northern Arizona Healthcare continues work on proposal for new campus

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) is continuing its proposal for a new campus off Beulah Avenue. Over the past month, it has been holding a number of community meetings as outreach to explain plans before submitting a proposal to the city.
NAH’s current priority for the new site is building a hospital and ambulatory care center (ACC). The hospital is planned as a replacement for the current Flagstaff Medical Center campus, located on North Beaver Street just north of the heart of downtown Flagstaff.
The new facility is projected to take up 700,000 square feet 700,000 square feet, with the ACC being between 150,000 and 175,000 square feet. NAH plans to open the ACC in 2024 and the hospital in 2026. The total budget for both is $750 million, funded by $450 million in bonds and $300 million in cash.
“This project will be completely funded by NAH. This will be of no burden to the taxpayers. As a matter of fact, I think it will ultimately become quite the opposite,” said Steve Eiss, vice president of real estate and development for NAH, citing an economic development report NAH had created that showed “a very favorable outcome.... [It] actually shows quite a bit of economic impact back to the City of Flagstaff after this development is over.”
The hospital and ACC will be part of a larger campus NAH plans to develop over a longer period of time. The new location contains 188 acres, acquired through a number of land purchases that Eiss said NAH is “trying to incorporate into one health village concept.”
This includes outpatient health centers, a hotel, at least 177 residence units, and “health-focused” retail and restaurants. A research and innovation space is planned for the south end of the proposed development.
The healthcare village concept, said NAH chief operations officer Josh Tinkle, is based on NAH’s assessment of healthcare trends going forward. He said it would increase NAH’s capacity to care for northern Arizona residents.
“It’s really looking at where healthcare is going...for about 20 years we’ve been trying to move from sick care to well care to value-based care from volume-based care,” Eiss said. “One of those things that we know contributes to value-based care...is the overall wellness and health of an entire population.”
The rest of the planned development will be a long-term project.
“What you’re really seeing here is a 20- to 25-year vision,” Eiss said. “This is a multi-phase, multi-decade development that will really be anchored by that hospital and ACC portion.”
NAH submitted a zoning application on April 30 and has been holding meetings with community associations over the past month. Eiss said they had been in more than 40 meetings with city jurisdictional agencies and residential agencies, including the police and fire departments, Flagstaff’s sustainability commission and a number of residential groups.
“We're really trying to make sure we get feedback and input from everybody before we go for full approval of this to planning and zoning later this year,” Eiss said. “...We are taking the time this summer and fall to really reach out to the community, socialize our vision, continue to garner feedback and, quite frankly, continue to change some of our plans to meet the needs of our community. We’re really hoping to tackle any questions and issues that the community may have to eventually have the community become great advocates for this project moving forward and not have a tenuous time when it comes to city participation.”
NAH has taken a few steps forward on the project while seeking feedback. They have started design and selected an architecture firm (HKS Architects) and general contractors (McCarthy, in partnership with Loven Contracting).
They plan to continue their public participation process through October and are in the process of scheduling two public participation meetings for September alongside their voluntary outreach events.
Afterward, they plan to submit a proposal to the City of Flagstaff with the hope it will be approved by the start of next year.
If all goes according to plan, Eiss said, “we will be breaking ground on-site sometime in late summer of 2022.”
When asked if they had an alternate plan for if the proposal failed, Tinkle said they would likely obtain a conditional use permit to build the hospital and AAC -- which he said would be a fast process.
“We have taken the longer route to make sure what we build...supports community for a really long time...gives us the expansion capacity to take care and not have to ever move from this place and...that we can control what actually goes into this campus to meet the definition of a wellness village,” he said.
Addressing traffic
Last Thursday night's meeting also included a presentation from Dawn Cartier, a traffic engineer at CivTech, as increased traffic has been a common concern for this project.
Cartier said access was one reason the hospital was looking to relocate and that the new location would improve travel time for most Flagstaff residents. For those coming from out-of-town -- which Eiss said accounted for 60% of FMC’s current patients -- Cartier said travel time “improves drastically” with the new location. Eiss added that NAH is working with Mountain Line to get public transportation to the new campus.
NAH is working with Metro Plan’s regional model to study traffic impacts at both sites.
Cartier said there would be more traffic on Beulah Avenue, especially to the north of the new site. They have opportunities to move traffic, she said, but in the short term, the priority is maintaining access to both the hospital and neighborhood.
“We understand that this facility has a regional draw and we are wanting to make sure that the hospital has really good access,” Cartier said.
Cartier said Beulah would need to widen to four lanes to accommodate the additional hospital traffic. She anticipated this would start at Lake Mary Road and extend to the roundabout at J.W. Powell Boulevard. Eiss said it was likely they would also add bike lanes and sidewalks. They are also looking at potential changes to signals along the road, including at the entrances to the hospital and the University Heights neighborhood.
On the airport side, Cartier said, they would likely need to implement some kind of traffic control. She also mentioned the intersection with Mt. Dell Road, which currently connects to Beulah at an angle that could pose safety concerns with increased traffic. The plan is to discuss multiple options and follow the city’s guidance on the solution. In response to a question from an audience member, Cartier said it wasn’t yet clear whether NAH or the city would pay for this.
A traffic count is planned to start the week of Aug. 30, now that Northern Arizona University classes have resumed, so they can get a better sense of traffic patterns as they exist when students are in town. This will also be a chance to assess more typical patterns after a pandemic year.
CivTech plans to collect data at 30 locations throughout Flagstaff.
Tinkle said the current location's traffic impacts were factored into the move. The downtown location, Cartier said, didn’t have a way to mitigate traffic to keep the flow down long term.
Keeping environment on the mind
Eiss also addressed environmental concerns in his presentation.
“From an environmental perspective, we do plan on developing the land in a respectful manner. I think our decision to retain as much clean acreage of forest in that 25 acres next to the hospital shows that,” he said.
Eiss said they had been working with Coconino County and the Greater Flagstaff Forests Partnership (GFFP) on environmental measures. GFFP had awarded a grant to NAH for healthy forestry work on the site: removing trees responsibly during the development and taking steps in the design process to combat future forest fires. He also said the new building would be more energy efficient than FMC’s current location, which is about 50 years old.
Tinkle added in the question and answer portion that energy efficiency would increase by around 30%.
NAH owns all of the buildings and land on their current FMC campus and plans to eventually redevelop the site.
“The redevelopment could be as far out as 2030,” Eiss said.
NAH has committed to work with the city’s master planning process when determining what that redevelopment might look like.
When asked why NAH was not expanding its current site, Tinkle said “The amount of cost and disruption to patient care and overall services in the region was [more] counterproductive than to build on a green field site.”