Northern Arizona Healthcare continues work on proposal for new campus

“We're really trying to make sure we get feedback and input from everybody before we go for full approval of this to planning and zoning later this year,” Eiss said. “...We are taking the time this summer and fall to really reach out to the community, socialize our vision, continue to garner feedback and, quite frankly, continue to change some of our plans to meet the needs of our community. We’re really hoping to tackle any questions and issues that the community may have to eventually have the community become great advocates for this project moving forward and not have a tenuous time when it comes to city participation.”

NAH has taken a few steps forward on the project while seeking feedback. They have started design and selected an architecture firm (HKS Architects) and general contractors (McCarthy, in partnership with Loven Contracting).

They plan to continue their public participation process through October and are in the process of scheduling two public participation meetings for September alongside their voluntary outreach events.

Afterward, they plan to submit a proposal to the City of Flagstaff with the hope it will be approved by the start of next year.

If all goes according to plan, Eiss said, “we will be breaking ground on-site sometime in late summer of 2022.”