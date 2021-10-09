Northern Arizona Healthcare constructs timeline for new Flagstaff Medical Center campus

“We just dove into the shape of the building a little further, of what could this hospital look like…but not going through this detailed design effort until we understand what comes out of the planning zoning piece of the city, and also we still have future community meetings that have to be held later this year," he said.

NAH is planning to continue working at the schematic level until the plans go through Planning and Zoning and the Flagstaff City Council. More detailed design work will come after.

“We don't want to get very far down the road without understanding what the city would like from us and what the committee needs from us,” Eiss said.

Due to its smaller size, plans for the ACC will be submitted and completed first.

Eiss said design drawings for the ACC will take around seven months and designs for the hospital will take about a year.

Once the design drawings are complete, NAH will submit them to the city to obtain a building permit.