Northern Arizona Healthcare asks that all patients wear masks

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Northern Arizona Healthcare is asking that all patients wear a droplet or surgical mask when they enter any NAH facility. Employees will also be wearing these masks.
“This precaution, along with grouping suspected COVID-19 patients and isolating them from other patients, continues to make or facilities a safe place to seek treatment for all urgent and emergency care,” the organization said in a media release.
Individuals experiencing a health episode that is not COVID-19 related but requires immediate attention are instructed to seek care as they would normally. NAH treats patients in its Emergency Departments at Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and at its Sedona Campus, as well as urgent, but not life-threatening illness and injury at Immediate Care at the Camp Verde Campus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
