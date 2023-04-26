Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) board of directors announced Wednesday afternoon that it has selected David Cheney to be the organization’s next CEO.

He is set for a July 10 start date.

Cheney is currently the CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals, a 24-hospital network in California. His experience in Arizona includes time working at Banner Health and Samaritan Health System. He has a board certification in healthcare management from the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), as well as being a fellow in ACHE who has a master’s of business administration from Arizona State University.

“Cheney’s decades of healthcare executive leadership will position him to lead NAH in the next phase of our mission to improve health and heal people in the communities we serve,” William Riley, Ph.D. and chair of the NAH board of directors, said in the announcement. “His prior experience at healthcare systems in Arizona shows he understands the complexity of healthcare needs and delivery in our unique state.”

As NAH’s new CEO, Cheney will lead the entire NAH system, including the Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers, as well as primary and specialty care providers, and air and ground medical transport throughout northern Arizona.

The announcement notes his experience “guiding and motivating teams toward continuous improvement in quality, safety and the health of the community,” with strengths in community relations, inspiring leadership and quality of care.

“I am excited to join NAH and to work with Josh Tinkle and the entire executive team during my transition,” Cheney said in the announcement. “NAH is doing wonderful work and we have the chance to build on those successes together.”

Tinkle has been serving in the interim role since Aug. 12, when Flo Spyrow, the former system president and CEO, abruptly announced her departure and stepped down. Tinkle will be returning to his full-time role as COO after the transition.