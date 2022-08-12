Northern Arizona Healthcare announces leadership changes

Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today that Florence Spyrow has stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.

“I am proud of NAH’s many accomplishments during my tenure,” Spyrow said. She had been in the role since Oct. 2018 and has worked at NAH since 2015.

“We are grateful for the many years of service to the system and wish Flo all the best in the coming years,” said Bill Riley, chairman of the NAH Board of Directors.

Josh Tinkle, who is currently NAH’s chief operating officer, has been named acting CEO by the NAH board of directors, effective immediately. He has worked for NAH since 2019 and has served as acting CEO during family leave in late 2021 and early 2022.

"I am grateful to Flo for her leadership. I am committed to continuing NAH’s work to improve health care delivery for northern Arizona communities," he wrote in a statement. "My focus will be on supporting NAH’s highly skilled health care professionals and all they do to deliver high-quality care to the patients we’re honored to serve.”

NAH will now begin a national search to fill the role permanently.

“We will find the right candidate in the next six to nine months,” Riley said. “We will be forming a hiring task force comprising NAH boards members to reach out to the communities we serve, including our health care providers and key stakeholders, to solicit their input on qualifications for our next CEO.

“We are privileged to serve northern Arizona communities and remain grateful to our patients who have entrusted us with their care. We are confident that Josh will help NAH move forward successfully during this transition.”