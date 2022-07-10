Northern Arizona Healthcare announces climate pledge

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) recently announced a pledge to reduce its climate impact and “continuously improve” its sustainability initiatives, as part of a larger effort by the Biden administration.

It has committed to meet the administration’s goal of a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

“Climate change is a serious issue, and health care organizations can’t ignore it. We must be a part of the solution,” said NAH President and CEO Flo Spyrow. “NAH is committed to this effort and we know that reducing carbon emission will be beneficial not only for NAH’s patients and the communities we serve, but also for future generations.”

The organization plans to take actions such as considering retrofitting existing facilities with sustainable options to increase energy efficiency, which it will also consider in future construction. According to a press release, NAH anticipates the proposed new campus for the Flagstaff Medical Center would “reduce energy consumption significantly."

It is also reducing its carbon footprint through initiatives such as the Blue Wrap Project, which has reused around 60,000 pounds of surgical wrap that would otherwise be thrown away.

“The sustainability initiative brings together the healthcare industry in a commitment to reduce carbon emissions and make health care facilities more resilient to the effects of climate change,” according to an NAH release.

Climate change impacts, such as extreme heat, floods, wildfires, vector-borne diseases, can also have an impact on public health, with 200 medical journals naming climate change as the “number one threat to global public health” in Sept. 2021.

NAH is one of several companies and organizations nationwide joining this pledge as part of an effort led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden administration.

The health sector climate pledge has been developed by HHS’s office of Climate Change and Health Equity alongside the White House to focus the industry’s response to climate change. Organizations joining the effort also commit to creating detailed climate resilience plans for both their facilities and communities.

The White House announcement of the pledge states that the healthcare sector is responsible for 8.5% of U.S. emissions.

“Public health decisions have to be based on the realities of climate change, and we all need to do more to make that happen at the national level,” said ADM Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health. “We’re seeing right now what extreme temperatures and more severe storms can do to human health, environmental quality and our physical infrastructure....Today’s announcement is just the beginning of a longer ongoing effort with partners from across the medical sector, which is exactly the kind of big response we need as a country.”