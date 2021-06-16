Northern Arizona football camps a success

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the Lumberjacks' 119 players currently on the roster, Isbell said 68 hail from Arizona. As Ball has made public, Northern Arizona's recruiters are aiming to increase that number, building what they call an "Arizona all-star team."

Staff said the Lumberjacks extended around 25 official scholarship offers to players, many of whom were receiving their first offer, due to great performance at the camp paired with film study and the other traditional aspects of recruiting.

Even those who did not receive official offers were entered into a database, Isbell said. Younger players in the class of 2023 or 2024, as well as those who still are developing their skills, made face-to-face contact with the coaching staff -- which could lead to an even better relationship in the years to come.

Coaches and recruiters are not done with their work yet, though. Many are set to travel to other schools and events, such as camps at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, San Jose State, the University of Arizona and more in the coming weeks.

The Lumberjacks are looking for talent from around the west coast and entire country to evaluate and extend offers to. But, as the five camps proved, Northern Arizona staff still has its eyes on retaining the top high school players in Arizona.