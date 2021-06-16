Northern Arizona football camps a success

Northern Arizona increased its exposure to local high school football recruits throughout Arizona in its recent run of camps.
The Lumberjacks hosted five "Chris Ball Football Camps," named after current head coach Chris Ball, beginning June 6 at Tucson Cienega High to Scottsdale Chaparral June 11, with stops in Phoenix, Glendale and Gilbert in the middle.
The trips down south served as chances to watch players in person for the first time in many months.
"After this extended dead period ended, we wanted a chance to see as many kids from Arizona as possible, and have camps close by so they could have shorter drives or be at a school in their neighborhood," Taylor Isbell, director of football operations, said.
Hundreds of potential recruits came to the various campuses to have their physical skills -- such as 40-yard dash times, vertical leap and more -- measured and participate in several football drills, all while being coached and evaluated by the various recruiting directors and college coaches in attendance.
Isbell said the reaction from both the players and parents was "amazing," as they simply enjoyed the experience after not having the chance for so long.
"Kids were lining up an hour ahead of time, chomping at the bit just to be out there and get evaluated and play ball. I loved seeing that," Isbell said.
Of the Lumberjacks' 119 players currently on the roster, Isbell said 68 hail from Arizona. As Ball has made public, Northern Arizona's recruiters are aiming to increase that number, building what they call an "Arizona all-star team."
Staff said the Lumberjacks extended around 25 official scholarship offers to players, many of whom were receiving their first offer, due to great performance at the camp paired with film study and the other traditional aspects of recruiting.
Even those who did not receive official offers were entered into a database, Isbell said. Younger players in the class of 2023 or 2024, as well as those who still are developing their skills, made face-to-face contact with the coaching staff -- which could lead to an even better relationship in the years to come.
Coaches and recruiters are not done with their work yet, though. Many are set to travel to other schools and events, such as camps at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, San Jose State, the University of Arizona and more in the coming weeks.
The Lumberjacks are looking for talent from around the west coast and entire country to evaluate and extend offers to. But, as the five camps proved, Northern Arizona staff still has its eyes on retaining the top high school players in Arizona.
"We want to build a wall around the state of Arizona, and make sure we show them how interested we are and keep that talent from the state here," Isbell said.