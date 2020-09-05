Northern Arizona at risk of losing oversight committee for disability providers

Each month, a small group of volunteers receives and reads through hundreds of incident reports and behavior plans from service providers for those with developmental disabilities from across Coconino, Apache and Navajo County.
The group, the Independent Oversight Committee for the northern Arizona district, is an important component to ensure the rights of Arizonans living with disabilities are not infringed by the group homes that look after them, said Eric Houghtalin, the Committee Liaison for the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities.
But with falling membership and recruitment more difficult than ever due to the pandemic, Houghtalin worries the committee could soon disappear.
The northern Arizona committee is one of five across the state, and each committee is required to operate with a minimum number of members.
Generally, Houghtalin said the committees are supposed to operate with between seven and 15 volunteer members. That allows them to both meet quorum during in-person meetings but also distribute the work between members.
But in recent years, the size of the northern Arizona committee has slowly diminished and now, Houghtalin said he doesn’t know how much longer it can last.
At the moment, Houghtalin said the committee is six members strong on paper. But in reality, they only have about four active members, and the committee wasn’t able to hold a meeting last month due to the lack of a quorum.
Cynthia McKinnon, a retired nurse, has been on the committee since the late '80s and is one of the few members still active.
She said the committee has not always struggled with keeping membership up. When she first joined, they had many more members who volunteered. But just like Houghtalin, McKinnon said if more members don’t join, the northern Arizona committee could be dissolved.
Houghtalin said he is confident the state will allow the committee to continue operating throughout the pandemic out of a recognition that recruitment at this time is difficult. But once COVID restrictions begin to lift, he has no such faith.
“When COVID relaxes, that’s where I feel like they’re going to drop the hammer,” Houghtalin said.
If the committee is dissolved, incident reports and behavior plans that the members review would still be processes, but that work would be done by the other committees across the state.
And that presents some issues, Houghtalin said. Primarily, the northern Arizona committee members may have local and cultural knowledge that they take into account when reviewing cases. And that’s knowledge that other committees working in central or southern Arizona simply may not have.
For example, Houghtalin said there can also be more roughhousing between staff and patients at facilities in central Arizona than those up here. So when the local committee sees that kind of incident at a northern Arizona facility, members may ask more questions that a central Arizona committee member would not think to ask.
Houghtalin said the comparison to a jury is a good analogy; you want it to be of your peers.
McKinnon said the northern Arizona committee has already lost a lot of the diversity it once had and this would be the final nail in the coffin.
The committee used to work much more closely with members of the Navajo Nation and White Mountain Apache Tribes, often traveling to Tuba City to hold meetings as opposed to always having them in Flagstaff, she said.
That was helpful, McKinnon said, especially when incidents occurred involving clients who were members of those tribes; often the committee members could get together and find solutions to such incidents that were more culturally appropriate than they would have otherwise.
