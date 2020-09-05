Northern Arizona at risk of losing oversight committee for disability providers

Cynthia McKinnon, a retired nurse, has been on the committee since the late '80s and is one of the few members still active.

She said the committee has not always struggled with keeping membership up. When she first joined, they had many more members who volunteered. But just like Houghtalin, McKinnon said if more members don’t join, the northern Arizona committee could be dissolved.

Houghtalin said he is confident the state will allow the committee to continue operating throughout the pandemic out of a recognition that recruitment at this time is difficult. But once COVID restrictions begin to lift, he has no such faith.

“When COVID relaxes, that’s where I feel like they’re going to drop the hammer,” Houghtalin said.

If the committee is dissolved, incident reports and behavior plans that the members review would still be processes, but that work would be done by the other committees across the state.

And that presents some issues, Houghtalin said. Primarily, the northern Arizona committee members may have local and cultural knowledge that they take into account when reviewing cases. And that’s knowledge that other committees working in central or southern Arizona simply may not have.