Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS® no longer using term 'master'
Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS® no longer using term 'master'

The Northern Arizona Association of Realtors announced at the start of September that it will no longer use the word "master" to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its Multiple Listing Service.

Language is powerful, the release said, and can directly or indirectly evoke powerful emotions in those using it. The term “master” has been used to describe property attributes that have nefarious origins in a dark period of history: slavery.

According to the release, the association believes it is its obligation and the responsibility to its clients and communities to be mindful and inclusive to all. The association encourages members to do the same when marketing their properties. NAAR is taking a proactive approach ahead of the state and national Realtor associations and expects a continued trend throughout the country to take similar measures.

“At a time when the whole world is taking a deeper look at their words, their actions and their unconscious biases, we must as well. The importance of removing and changing offensive branding cannot be understated," said 2011 Northern Arizona and 2017 Arizona Realtors President Paula Monthofer in the release. ”Engaged conversations around the country are revealing the deep pain sustained by the words and actions we continue to choose."

NAAR is part of America’s largest trade association.

