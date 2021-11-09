Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS given Community Outreach Award at statewide conference

The Arizona REALTORS recently held its annual Leadership Conference where members of the association were awarded for their outstanding leadership, professional achievements and their contributions to the community.

Among the awards, the Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS received the Community Outreach Award for their volunteer efforts at the Flagstaff Family Food Center, according to a press release. For the past five years, the Northern Arizona members have volunteered monthly to help prepare and serve dinners and clean up the kitchen after dinner service. In addition, participants also took part in a fundraiser earlier this year to help the center purchase a new refrigerated food truck.