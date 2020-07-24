Northbound Interstate 17 closed near Camp Verde due to accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed due to a crash at milepost 279, just north of State Route 169, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should consider delaying travel or using an alternate route if possible, such as using State Route 87 and State Route 260 through Payson and Camp Verde.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.

