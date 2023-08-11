Continuing through early September, the northbound lane of Fourth Street will be closed to all traffic at the north leg of the Cedar/Lockett intersection.

The closure comes as Unisource Energy works on a utility relocation project at the intersection.

Traffic accessing MEMS, Puente de Hozho, and residences between Linda Vista Drive and the closure must utilize detour routes to access those locations from Linda Vista Drive.

The southbound lane of Fourth Street will remain open throughout the duration of the project allowing traffic to exit the schools and residences of this area to the south. The project is scheduled to end September 8.

For more information on changes to school pick up and drop off, readers should contact Flagstaff Unified School District.

For further information on this project, contact Reid Miller, transportation engineer, at RMiller@flagstaffaz.gov.