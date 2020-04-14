North Country HealthCare using virtual visits for patients with flu-like symptoms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Country HealthCare has launched virtual appointments for individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms.

These patients are encouraged to use North Country HealthCare’s online symptom checker tool (available at northcountryhealthcare.org) to indicate what symptoms they are currently experiencing. They can then request a 15-minute online appointment with a North Country provider by calling the hotline number provided after they complete the symptom checker tool.

The virtual appointments will be billed to the patient’s health insurance, just as with a regular doctor visit. For those who are uninsured, North Country HealthCare offers a sliding fee scale for qualifying patients, allowing them to pay a nominal fee for their appointment.

“This online symptom checker tool and online appointments allow us to assess people as quickly and easily as possible,” North Country HealthCare CEO Anne Newland said in a media release. “We hope it will relieve some people’s anxiety around any symptoms they are having, and, of course, get them the care and medical advice they need.”

In response to COVID-19, North Country has also been setting up COVID-19 testing areas throughout the County, creating separate waiting areas for sick visits and well visits, offering curbside prescription pick-up and drop-off at its Flagstaff and Kingman pharmacies and expanding virtual visits to include behavioral health. For more information visit https://northcountryhealthcare.org/covid-19/.