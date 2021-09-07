North Country Healthcare to hold free cancer screenings

On Sept. 18, North Country Healthcare is holding a See, Test and Treat event for un- and under-insured people to receive free breast and cervical cancer screenings.

This is in partnership with the College of American Pathologists Foundation and Assured Imaging/Rezolut, SimonMed and Laboratory Corporation of America.

“We hope that this event will allow [people] who have had trouble seeing a doctor in the past get connected with services they need to stay healthy,” Kristi Boniella, program manager of North Country HealthCare’s Well Woman Healthcheck program, said in the press release. “... Catching these cancers in their early stages can literally save their lives. Both of these cancers are easier to treat earlier on than in later stages.”

Free cervical cancer screenings (also known as the Pap test), will be offered for those ages 21-64 and mammograms will be offered for ages 40-64. Same-day results will be available for most cervical screenings and mammogram results will be available within three days.

