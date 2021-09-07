North Country Healthcare to hold free cancer screenings

On Sept. 18, North Country Healthcare is holding a See, Test and Treat event for un- and under-insured people to receive free breast and cervical cancer screenings.
This is in partnership with the College of American Pathologists Foundation and Assured Imaging/Rezolut, SimonMed and Laboratory Corporation of America.
“We hope that this event will allow [people] who have had trouble seeing a doctor in the past get connected with services they need to stay healthy,” Kristi Boniella, program manager of North Country HealthCare’s Well Woman Healthcheck program, said in the press release. “... Catching these cancers in their early stages can literally save their lives. Both of these cancers are easier to treat earlier on than in later stages.”
Free cervical cancer screenings (also known as the Pap test), will be offered for those ages 21-64 and mammograms will be offered for ages 40-64. Same-day results will be available for most cervical screenings and mammogram results will be available within three days.
A press release on the event said that “clinicians will be onsite to discuss any findings or questions regarding follow-up care. The goal of the event is to provide an enjoyable and informative experience, helping participants establish and continue care as needed. Regular health screenings like these help limit the risks of developing life-threatening cancers.”
Soap opera star Robyn Griggs Wiley will be at the event to share her experience with endocervical adenocarcinoma and the importance of regular screenings.
Event attendees will also have the option of “free body composition and body mass index calculations, blood pressure checks, A1C and sugar/glucose testing, Hepatitis C and HIV screening, Naloxone/Narcan kits, take-home bags with fresh fruits and vegetables, free women’s vitamins, and many more giveaways,” according to the press release.
The event will also include kids activities, such as pediatric dental screenings and back-to-school giveaways, as well as food and face-painting.
The See, Test and Treat event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Country Healthcare’s Fourth Street location in Flagstaff (2920 N. 4th St.). Anyone interested in scheduling a cancer screening can call 928-522-9404.