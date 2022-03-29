North Country Healthcare residencies welcome new class

North Country Healthcare (NCHC) held a virtual match day event March 24, welcoming four residents to its Family and Community Medicine Residency program (FCMRP) and two to its pharmacy residency program. The addition of these residents marks the family program’s first time having a full program, with three years worth of students.

“Our residents are incredible,” said Dr. Sarah Coles, the program’s new director. “They are smart, driven, exceptional leaders who really are passionate about providing the care, helping people achieve their health goals and being those physician leaders. …I cannot be more proud of the residents in our program as well as our faculty and community partners. It really is a privilege to get to be here and to have a residency in this community.”

The new class of residents will start June 27.

The FCMRP residents are Jenna Kay, MD, from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson; Jacob Somen, DO, from Burrell College of Osteopathic medicine in New Mexico; Abby Trinh, DO, from the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Colorado; and Ada Young, DO, from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Emily Mauer and Allison Sharp will be joining the pharmacy residency program. Both are 2022 PharmD (doctor of pharmacy) candidates, Mauer from Concordia University Wisconsin and Sharp from the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy.

Students in their last year of medical school apply to residencies in their specialty and interview with residencies across the countries, a process that usually runs from October to February. Then, residence programs and applicants both rank their preferences and are matched by an algorithm. The applicants learned about their matches March 18 and the program announced them March 24.

The pharmacy residency is a separate program, led by Kimberly Chen, BSPharm, NCHC’s director of pharmacy. Started in 2010, it has trained 19 residents so far, with seven being hired after their residency.

The family medicine residency is a three year training program, “designed to attract and train physicians for the Indigenous and rural communities in NAZ,” according to NCHC CEO Anne Newland.

It is funded by the NARBHA institute ($3 million), the Arizona Area Health Education Center Program and the Arizona State Legislature ($750,000).

The residency is run by the Colorado Plateau Center for Health Professions, the only area health education center (AHEC) in a community health center, Newland said.

“AHECs were specifically created to recruit, train and retain a health profession workforce committed to providing care for underserved populations,” she said, and “NCHC has been a teaching health center for 25 years. ...Our focus has always been to improve access to care for rural northern Arizona by providing support for practicing professionals, engaging health profession residents through learning opportunities and connecting youth to healthcare professions.”

The family residency’s goal, Coles said, “is to really collaborate and partner with our communities to address those healthcare shortages, to improve health outcomes. We want to be there for our communities and not separate from.”

This is the first time having all three FCMRP classes filled, as it started in June 2020. Each has four residents, with the hope to eventually expand to six per year. The first class will be graduating in 2023.

Coles said this program is especially important, as Arizona has a physician shortage, including in primary care.

“Roughly 40% of the state of Arizona lives in a primary care shortage area and it’s worse in Arizona’s rural communities,” she said. “So the CO Plateau center was really interested in trying to fill that gap and to decrease that shortage so that people have access to health that they need and deserve.”

The hope is the residents they train will stay in northern Arizona and continue to provide healthcare in the area. A 2021 Association of American Medical Colleges report found that 57.6% of 3,211 total residents who completed their program in Arizona between 2011 and 2020 are currently practicing in the state. Across the United States, 57.1% (of 246,433 total) of those completing residency training are currently practicing in the same state they trained in.

One potential reason Coles gave for this shortage was a lack of people interested in providing primary care, especially in Indigenous, rural and underserved communities. Part of why it can be difficult to attract people to rural areas to serve as clinicians, as cities tend to offer more amenities, “higher salaries and more social opportunities.” Barriers to care in northern Arizona also include high costs, longer distances to care, insufficient in-network options for insurance and a scarcity of specialty services.

Coles also noted that “cultural humility” is needed for this type of work (cultural competency is a part of residents’ training in this program).

“You're coming into different areas and different types of practice with different folks, and that's something that's hard,” she said. “If you're not trained or working in that area, you might not know what that community really wants and needs. And what we never want to do is be the people who come in and tell the community what they want. ...That never succeeds. They know what they need and they know where they want to make them healthy, so you need a physician group who's willing to have that cultural humility to come in and learn and to work and partner with them.”

Newland also noted the residency’s economic benefits, saying “the availability of healthcare affects the ability of our community to attract and retain new industries, businesses and residents. Employers need to be sure a community can provide for the health of their employees.”

A 2019 economic impact study by Rounds Consulting Group, Inc. projected that after 10 years, the NCHC program would create a total of 136 jobs and generate $62.4 million in wages, $151.7 in economic output and $2.8 million in state tax revenue.

Community health programs are unusual, Coles said, with most residencies being hospital-based. She said less than 70 of the 700 family medicine residency programs across the country are in community health centers. NCHC’s is the first family medicine residency program in Arizona to be sponsored by a community health center.

“Our program trains our doctors, our residents to provide care for the community that they live and work in, which is very different,” she said. “So they are mostly out in the world, instead of in the hospital. They're taking care of a wide variety of people and ages and all sorts of conditions, and preventive care where they can really partner with the community, address the social determinants of health of that community, to provide the care that our specific community needs -- Flagstaff and northern Arizona.”

It's also meant as a way for the interns “to dive into their specialty,” Coles said. Family medicine residents learn about the “full spectrum of care” -- on a given day, residents might handle procedures from delivering babies to preventive visits to nursing home care.

“One of the real joys of family medicine and what we really bring to the community is that we are the doctors who will take care of anybody for anything in any setting,” she said.

Coles said her hope for the program going forward was “to train and build physician leaders for Northern Arizona who can provide that high quality, full spectrum primary care to these communities that are truly underserved.”

“...I really want physicians who can work to meet those needs, stay in northern Arizona, who will become leaders in their communities to help close those care gaps to improve health equity and to improve health outcomes for everybody that they serve,” she said.

More about the center’s residency programs can be found at coloradoplateauchp.org/residency.

